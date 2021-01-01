पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैमिली आईडी:जिले में 76.76% परिवारों ने अपडेट कराए पहचान पत्र, अब तक 8.36 लाख सदस्य मुहिम से जुड़ चुके

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला सचिवालय में हुई समीक्षा बैठक में दिए कार्य में तेजी लाने के निर्देश

राज्य सरकार के 38 विभागों की 500 से ज्यादा सेवाओं व योजनाओं को परिवार पहचान पत्र द्वारा दी गई फैमिली आईडी से जोड़ा गया है। अब इन योजनाओं व सेवाओं के अंतर्गत मिलने वाले लाभ और सब्सिडी आदि परिवार पहचान पत्र के तहत दी गई यूनिक फैमिली आईडी के माध्यम से प्रदान किए जा सकते हैं।

मंगलवार को जिला सचिवालय में परिवार पहचान के संबंध में आयोजित बैठक में डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने अधिकारियों को विभिन्न निर्देश दिए। डीसी ने कहा कि परिवार पहचान पत्र के कार्य में नगर परिषद रेवाड़ी व नगर पालिका धारूहेड़ा की प्रगति में सुधार लाने की आवश्यकता है।

उन्होंने धारूहेड़ा खंड के अंदर लगने वाले गांवों में भी पीपीपी के कार्य में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए। डीसी ने बताया कि नाहड़ व डहीना खंड में सबसे अच्छा कार्य हुआ है, इसके लिए उन्होंने बीडीपीओ व आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के कार्य को सराहा।

परिवार पहचान पत्र (पीपीपी) के नोडल अधिकारी एवं एडीसी राहुल हुड्‌डा ने बैठक में बताया कि जिला में फैमिली आईडी बनाने के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र का डाटा अपडेट व वैरिफाई करने का कार्य चल रहा है। अब तक जिला के 2 लाख 49 हजार 241 परिवारों के 8 लाख 36 हजार 469 सदस्य इस मुहिम से जुड़ चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में 76.76 प्रतिशत परिवारों ने अपडेट करवा लिया है।

सीएससी या अंत्योदय केंद्र में बनवा सकते हैं पहचान पत्र इसका अपडेटेशन खुद ऑनलाइन भी कर सकते हैं
एडीसी ने बताया कि किसी भी नजदीकी कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर या अंत्योदय केंद्र में जाकर परिवार पहचान पत्र और फैमिली आईडी बनवाए जा सकते हैं। इसके लिए परिवार के सभी सदस्यों का आधार कार्ड व जन्म प्रमाण पत्र, बैंक खाते की पासबुक तथा वोटर कार्ड की प्रति साथ लेकर आनी होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि परिवार के लोग स्वयं भी अपने डाटा को अपडेट कर सकते हैं।

इसके लिए उन्हें http://meraparivar.haryana.gov.in पर जाना होगा। इस मौके पर एसडीएम कोसली कुशल कटारिया, एसडीएम रेवाड़ी रविन्द्र यादव, एसडीएम बावल मनोज कुमार, नगराधीश रोहित कुमार, डीआरओ विजय यादव, डीडीपीओ नरेन्द्र सारवान, डीटीपी देवेन्द्र पाल, क्षेत्रानुवेशक अनिल कुमार सहित अन्य संबंधित अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहें।

