पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना वायरस:83 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, अब तक 9672 संक्रमित

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 539 एक्टिव केस, 493 होम आइसोलेट किए

जिले में कोरोना के मामले लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। अब 83 नए केस मिले हैं। इनके साथ ही संक्रमितों की संख्या 9672 पहुंच गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अभी तक 109800 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें 9672 कोविड-पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 9081 मरीज ठीक हो चुके। अब तक 52 मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

अब जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिव के 539 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं तथा 99525 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आईं है। शेष 603 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। 539 एक्टिव केस में 45 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में, एक कोविड केयर सैंटर में जबकि 493 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं।

मेडिकल हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार रविवार को मिले 83 नए केस में से 46 रेवाड़ी शहर के हैं। इसके अलावा 18 धारूहेडा, 5 बावल, 3 कोसली, 2-2 खोल, डहीना, भाड़ावास, गुरावड़ा, तथा एक-एक केस मीरपुर, गोकलगढ़ व नयागांव से संबंधित हैं। रविवार को 44 मरीज ठीक भी हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें