नांगलमूंदी:निमोठ में लगे शिविर में महिलाओं सहित 90 लोगों ने किया रक्तदान

नांगलमूंदीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय निमोठ में हरियाणा राज्य भारत स्काउट एवं गाइड जिला रेवाड़ी की कब-बुलबुल शाखा की ओर से 15वां स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसका शुभारंभ जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी सूरजभान ने किया। इस दौरान मुख्यातिथि सूरजभान ने कहा कि रक्तदान करना महादान है। आपके द्वारा दान की गई रक्त की एक यूनिट किसी की जिंदगी को बचा सकता है। इसलिए समय पर हर व्यक्ति को रक्तदान करना चाहिए। ताकि जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति को इसका लाभ मिल सके। अनेक लोग रक्त समय पर नहीं मिलने से जिंदगी से हार जाते हैं।

कोरोनाकाल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखते हुए इस शिविर में गांव के युवाओं एवं महिलाओं ने 90 यूनिट रक्तदान किया। इस कैंप में नागरिक अस्पताल ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी डॉ. नीतू सिंह और ब्लड बैंक टीम के अलावा जिला रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी के पदाधिकारी राधेश्याम, अनिल व अन्य स्टाफ मौजूद रहे।

इस मुहिम में मास्टर संदीप एवं उनके परिवार का विशेष योगदान रहा। उनके परिवार के लगभग सभी सदस्यों ने रक्तदान किया। जिसमें महिलाएं भी पीछे नहीं रही। सरिता यादव और उनकी पुत्री प्रीति यादव ने भी स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान किया। इस मौके पर राजकीय वरिष्ठ विद्यालय निमोठ के प्राचार्य चरणपाल, अध्यापकगण और हरियाणा राज्य भारत स्काउट आदि मौजूद रहे।

