कोरेाना वायरस:97 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले, 109 ठीक हुए

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 9 हजार के नजदीक पहुंचा

जिले में कोरोना वायरस के 97 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। इनके साथ ही संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 9 हजार के निकट पहुंच गया है। जबकि 109 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अभी तक 103340 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें 8944 कोविड-पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 8142 मरीज संक्रमण से ठीक हुए हैं। अब तक 43 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। अब जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिव के 759 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं। इनमें 41 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में, एक कोविड केयर सैंटर में जबकि 717 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं। जबकि कुल सैंपल में से 93630 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही तथा 766 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।

शुक्रवार को मिले 97 केस में से 21 रेवाड़ी शहर, 13 बावल, 8 धारूहेड़ा, 5-5 औलांत, सीहा, 4 बुडौली, 3-3 नाहड़ व लुहाना, 2-2 गामड़ी, नांगल पठानी, नंगलिया रणमोख, राजगढ, गोलियाका, जाडरा, कारौली, टींट, निमोठ, मसीत तथा एक-एक केस आसयिका गोरावास, भाकली, भुरथला, चिमनावास, गंगायचा जाट, चौकी नंबर-2, जीवड़ा, कापड़ीवास, खेड़ा आलमपुर, खोरी, लूखी, मोहदीनपुर, नांगली परसापुर, सुरेहली व रोजका से संबंधित हैं।

