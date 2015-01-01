पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:97 नए संक्रमित मिले सक्रिय केस बढ़कर 790 पॉजिटिव हुए

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना का कहर जारी है। बुधवार को एक ही दिन में 97 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले। अभी तक 101672 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें कुल 8755 कोविड पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 7924 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। अधिक केस मिलने के चलते एक्टिव केस 800 के नजदीक पहुंच रहे हैं। बुधवार को एक्टिव केस 790 पहुंचे।

इनमें 39 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में, जबकि 751 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं। जिले में अब तक 41 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। जबकि 91706 की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ चुकी है तथा शेष 1211 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। बुधवार को मिले 97 केस में से 48 तो केवल रेवाड़ी शहर के ही रहे।

इसके अलावा 5 बहाला, 4-4 ढालियाकी व खरखड़ी, 3 डाबडी, 2-2 बावल, धारूहेड़ा, जैतड़ावास, भाड़ावास, कोसली तथा एक-एक केस पालहावास, बेरली कलां, रामगढ़, चाँदनपुर, धवाना, ढोकिया, जाट सायरवास, जाटूसाना, जुड़ी, खोरी, मोहदीनपुर, मालियावास, माजरा स्योराज, मंदोला, नैचाना, गामड़ी, सुलखा, सुठाना, खालेटा, खिजुरी, कोनसीवास, ढालियावास व नया गांव से संबंधित हैं। 63 मरीज ठीक भी हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें