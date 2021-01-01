पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:20 स्थानों पर हुआ टीकाकरण 978 लोगों ने लगवाए टीके

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे टीके के लिए 5 हजार डोज भी पहुंची

कोरोना को मात देने के लिए टीकाकरण अभियान तेजी से चल रहा है। सोमवार को बड़े स्तर पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर 20 अस्पतालों में टीकाकरण किया गया। 1712 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, उसमें से 978 कर्मी टीके लगवाने पहुंचे।

अभियान के दौरान 14 सरकारी पीएचसी व सीएचसी के अलावा सिग्नस उजाला, मातृका, मार्स अस्पताल, सिटी हार्ट, शाकुंतलम व आरबी यादव अस्पतालों में टीके लगाए गए। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि 5 हजार स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य प्रथम चरण के लिए तय किया गया था।

इनमें से अभी तक 3400 को टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं, तथा बाकी को लगाने की प्रक्रिया जारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि पहला टीका लगाने के महीनेभर के अंतराल के बाद दूसरा टीका लगाना बेहद जरूरी है। इसके लिए 5000 डोज पहुंच चुकी हैं। जिन्हें उचित तापमान के साथ स्टोर कर दिया गया है।

टीके लगवाने में सबसे पीछे हैं आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर्स
देशभर में टीके लगवाने के लिए प्रथम चरण के लिए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को ही चुना गया है। फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स होने के चलते सबसे पहले उन्हें टीके लगाए जा रहे हैं। इनमें डॉक्टरों और अन्य कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। डॉक्टर टीके लगवाने में सबसे आगे तथा सबसे पीछे आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर्स हैं। अभी तक 20 से 30% आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर्स ने ही टीके लगवाए हैं। स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर्स को लगवाने के लिए जागरूक कर रहे हैं।

