विजय दिवस समारोह:सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस व जज्बे के बलबूते 1971 के युद्ध में मिली जीत

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
तोपखाना यूनिट के विजय दिवस समारोह में उपस्थित विभिन्न जिलों के पूर्व सैनिक।
  • तोपखाना यूनिट के पूर्व सैनिकों ने साझा किए संस्मरण

बांग्लादेश को अलग राष्ट्र बनाने के लिए हुए युद्ध में निर्णायक भूमिका निभाने 56 तोपखाना जित्रा यूनिट के सेवानिवृत्त सैनिकों ने जीत की वर्षगांठ के उपलक्ष्य में विजय दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर तोपखाना यूनिट में उस समय सेवाएं देने वाले अधिकारियों के साथ सेवारत सूबेदार मेजर रविदत्त एवं हवलदार राजेश कुमार कार्यक्रम में विशेष रूप से शामिल हुए। मुख्य अतिथि कर्नल प्रेमप्रकाश भगत रहे।

शहर के नाईवाली चौक स्थित सेंडपाइपर टूरिस्ट कॉम्पलेक्स में आयोजित कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ गायत्री मंत्रोच्चार के साथ किया गया। तत्पश्चात सभी ने इस युद्ध के दौरान वीरगति को प्राप्त होने वाले जवानों को दो मिनट का मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। मुख्य अतिथि कर्नल प्रेमप्रकाश भगत ने 1971 के युद्ध की यादों को ताजा करते हुए कहा कि हमारे सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस की बदौलत ही हमने जीत हासिल की थी।

उन्होंने युद्ध में हमेशा टीम वर्क से जीता जा सकता है और जित्रा पलटन ने इस गौरवशाली काम को बखूबी अंजाम दिया था। कार्यक्रम संयोजक सूबेदार धर्मसिंह ने अतिथियों का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि वर्ष 1971 के युद्ध में कर्नल प्रेमप्रकाश के बेहतर नेतृत्व में पाकिस्तानी सेना को घुटने टेकने को मजबूर कर दिया गया था। इस अवसर पर रेवाड़ी, महेंद्रगढ़ एवं अलवर जिला के सेवानिवृत्त सैनिकों ने भी अपने संस्मरण प्रस्तुत करते हुए उनके नेतृत्व को बेहतर बताया। वहीं पलटन से पहुंचे सूबेदार मेजर रविदत्त एवं हवलदार राजेश कुमार ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए।

