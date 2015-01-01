पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:जिले में 7 स्थानों पर बनेगा आधार कार्ड अपडेट का शुल्क तय

रेवाड़ी
आधार कार्ड बनवाने और अपडेट करवाने के लिए अब लोगों को इधर-उधर चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से 7 जगह आधार कार्ड बनवाने और अपडेट करवाने के लिए स्थान बनाए गए हैं।

जिले में यह कार्य जिला सचिवालय कमरा नंबर 325 द्वितीय तल, नगर परिषद कार्यालय रेवाड़ी, नगर पालिका कार्यालय धारूहेड़ा, एसडीएम कार्यालय बावल, एसडीएम कार्यालय कोसली, पंचायत भवन नजदीक सर्व हरियाणा ग्रामीण बैंक गोकलगढ़ व उप-तहसील नाहड़ में आधार कार्ड बनाने व अपडेट का कार्य किया जा रहा है।

नि:शुल्क बनवा सकते हैं आधार कार्ड

डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि लोगों को कोई परेशानी न हो इसके लिए इन उक्त सात स्थानों पर आधार कार्ड बनाने व अपडेट का कार्य किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि आधार कार्ड का बनाने का कार्य नि:शुल्क है, जबकि अपडेट कराने के लिए चार्ज निर्धारित किए गए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि यदि आवश्यकता हुई तो जिला की सभी तहसील व उप-तहसीलों में भी आधार कार्ड बनाने के लिए मशीन की व्यवस्था की जाएगी, ताकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों को आधार कार्ड बनवाने व अपडेट करवाने में कोई परेशानी न हो।

