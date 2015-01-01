पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:लंबित मांगों को लेकर अभाविप कार्यकर्ताओं का आईजीयू में प्रदर्शन, जल्द समाधान की मांग

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद की आईजीयू इकाई की ओर से लंबित मांगों को लेकर सोमवार को विश्वविद्यालय में प्रदर्शन किया गया। इकाई के कार्यकर्ता ज्ञापन देने के लिए कुलपति कार्यालय के बाहर पहुंचे और समय मांगा गया। बताया कि ज्ञापन के लिए समय नहीं देने पर विद्यार्थी वहीं धरने पर बैठ गए। उसके बाद ही कुलपति विद्यार्थियों से मिल पाए। जिला संयोजक विनय यादव ने कहा कि मांगे पूरी नहीं होने तक इसी क्रम में प्रतिदिन विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी रखा जाएगा।

इस दौरान मांग पत्र में कहा कि एलएलएम कोर्स जो पिछले सत्र से बंद कर दिया गया था उसे इसी सत्र से पुनः शुरू करने, पिछले सत्र में विज्ञान संकाय कि जो सीटें कम की गई थी उन्हें पुनः 60 करने, विधि संकाय की सीटों को भी पुनः 180 करने, मध्यवर्ती सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थियों को प्रमोट करने का जो निर्णय लिया गया था ।

उनके परिणाम तुरंत प्रभाव से प्रकाशित करने और एमए एजुकेशन कोर्स जो पिछले सत्र में बंद कर दिया गया था उसे इस सत्र में पुनः चालू करने सहित अन्य शामिल हैं। प्रदर्शन के दौरान मुख्य रूप से जिला संगठन मंत्री मनदीप नैन, विशाल राव, विनय राव, सौरव यादव, सौरभ सैनी, सागर यादव, योगेश भारद्वाज, आशीष, दीक्षा यादव, हिना शर्मा, संजू यदुवंशी, राव गजेंद्र व अशोक सहित अन्य छात्र मौजूद रहे।

