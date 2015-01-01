पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:रिवाल्वर प्वाइंट पर कार लूटने की वारदात में शामिल आरोपी गिरफ्तार

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
सीआईए रेवाड़ी ने दिल्ली से कार बुकिंग करने के बाद रिवाल्वर प्वाइंट पर खोल क्षेत्र में लूटने की वारदात में शामिल एक और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। मामले में सीआईए 6 आरोपियों को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी की पहचान जिला बाड़मेर के गुढ़ामलानी क्षेत्र निवासी सोहनलाल बिश्नोई के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि पिछले साल 3 अगस्त को दिल्ली के गोपालपुर वजीराबाद से दो युवकों ने एक कंपनी की कार को महेंद्रगढ़ के लिए बुक किया गया था। चालक दोनों युवकों को दिल्ली से सुबह 4 बजे लेकर रवाना हो गया था। सुबह करीब साढ़े 6 बजे जब कार चालक डहीना से आगे पहुंचा तो तभी दोनों युवकों ने लघुशंका के लिए कार रूकवाई।

कार रुकवाने के बाद दोनों युवक उतर गए और उसके बाद कार चालक भी लघुशंका के लिए चल गया। इसी दौरान वहां पर एक स्विफ्ट कार आकर रुकी और उससे उतरे चार युवकों ने आते ही चालक की गर्दन पर पिस्टल लगा दी। तत्पश्चात पिस्टल के बल पर चालक को बंधक बनाकर उसे कार में पटक लिया और दो युवकों ने कार को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया।

उधर इस वारदात के दौरान गाड़ी बुक करके लाए युवक डर के मारे वहां से भाग गए। कार लूटने के बाद बदमाश दिनभर चालक को चुरू जिले में घुमाते रहे हैं और उसके बाद फतेहपुर में सालासर रोड पर चलती गाड़ी से धक्का देकर कार लेकर फरार हो गए। .

तत्पश्चात चालक जयवीर सिंह ने वहां की पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी। राजस्थान पुलिस ने मामला रेवाड़ी भेज दिया था जिसके बाद इसकी जांच सीआईए को सौंपी गई थी। सीआईए इस मामले में 6 आरोपियों को पहले ही गिरफ्तार करके छिनी गई कार व वारदात मे प्रयोग हथियार बरामद कर चुकी है।

सीआईए ने मंगलवार को मामले में शामिल राजस्थान के जिला बाड़मेर के थाना गुढामलानी के गांव नईब्रांड निवासी सोहनलाल उर्फ सोहन बिश्नोई को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी को अदालत में पेश करके एक दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

