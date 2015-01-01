पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:अनाज मंडी में युवती पर चाकू से हमला करने का आरोपी पकड़ा

रेवाड़ी33 मिनट पहले
शहर की नई अनाज मंडी में दुकान पर मौजूद युवती पर चाकू से हमला करने के आरोपी के खिलाफ मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करके आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उधर अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन युवती की हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है लेकिन अभी बयान देने की स्थिति में नहीं है। पुलिस ने घायल के भाई की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर किया है। गिरफ्तार किया गया आरोपी शहर के मोहल्ला खासापुरा निवासी हर्ष कुमार है।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि शहर की नई अनाज मंडी निवासी एक व्यापारी के बेटे ने सुपर स्टोर किया हुआ है। सोमवार सुबह वह अपनी दुकान पर बैठा हुआ था। उसी समय खासापुरा मोहल्ला निवासी हर्ष कुमार भी वह पहुंच गया। आरोपी ने वहां पहुंचने के बाद युवती के भाई से कहा कि अपनी बहन को बुलाओ। इस पर शिकायतकर्ता ने इसका कारण पूछा तो वह जोर-जोर से बोलने लगा। इस दौरान शोर-शराबा सुनकर शिकायककर्ता की बहन भी नीचे आ गई।

इसके बाद आरोपी ने युवती पर चाकू से हमला बोल दिया। आरोपी ने युवती पर चाकू से तीन वार किए जिससे वह घायल हो गई। अचानक हुए हमले से युवक भी घबराया गया और आसपास मौजूद लोगों भी मौके की तरफ दौड़े। इस दौरान लोगों ने आरोपी को मौके पर ही पकड़ लिया और इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया और घायल युवती को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। पुलिस ने बताया कि युवती की हालत तो स्थिर है लेकिन अभी वह बयान देने की स्थिति में नहीं है। फिलहाल युवती के भाई की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज करने के बाद आरोपी हर्ष को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

