निर्देश:खाद्य पदार्थों की मिलावट बिगाड़ सकती है स्वास्थ्य, सैंपल लेकर तेजी से करें जांच

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक में डीसी ने दिए निर्देश, बोले- विक्रेता ईमानदारी से करें काम

खाद्य पदार्थों की मिलावट लोगों का स्वास्थ्य बिगाड़ सकती है। इसलिए अधिकारी और ज्यादा सैंपल लेकर उनकी जांच कराएं। ये निर्देश डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने गुरुवार को सचिवालय में बैठक के दौरान अधिकारियों को दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि त्योहारों के दिनों में मिलावट की पूरा अंदेशा रहता है। उन्होंने जिला के तीनों उपमंडल अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि डॉक्टरों के साथ अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में खाद्य पदार्थों की सैंपलिंग करें, ताकि कोई भी मिलावट करके स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ न कर सकें।

डीसी ने बताया कि खाद्य पदार्थ की गुणवत्ता के लिए भारतीय खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक प्राधिकरण (एफएसएसएआई) किसी भी खाद्य पदार्थ में इस्तेमाल होने वाले रासायनिक पोषण, रंग, महक व आकार आदि की जांच करता है। खाद्य सुरक्षा और मानक अधिनियम 2006 के अंतर्गत एफएसएसएआई खाने में मिलावट पर नियंत्रण करने का कार्य करता है और खाद्य सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करता है।

खाद्य पदार्थ मानकों पर खरा नहीं उतरने पर एक हजार से 5 लाख रुपये तक के जुर्माने का प्रावधान है। बैठक में एसडीएम रविन्द्र यादव, कुशल कटारिया मनोज कुमार, सीटीएम संजीव कुमार, सीएमओ डॉ सुशील माही, सीएमजीजीए डॉ मृदुला सूद, खाद्य निरीक्षक डॉ सचिन कौशिक सहित अन्य अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

