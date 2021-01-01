पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल ओपन:10 माह बाद एक फरवरी से खुलेंगे कक्षा छठी से 8वीं तक के स्कूल, रोज 3 घंटे लगेंगी कक्षाएं

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • मिडिल स्कूल इंचार्जों से भरवाया जा रहा प्रफोर्मा, स्कूल सेनिटाइज से लेकर बैठने के प्रबंध पूछे जा रहे

विद्यालय शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से कक्षा 9 से 12वीं की कक्षाएं आरंभ करने के बाद अब कक्षा 6 से 8वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए भी स्कूल खोलने के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी गई है। लगभग 10 माह बाद 1 फरवरी से प्रतिदिन 3 घंटे के लिए सरकारी तथा प्राइवेट स्कूलों में यह कक्षाएं शुरू हो जाएंगी।

इसके लिए पूर्व की तरह ही विद्यार्थी अपनी सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच जो सरकारी प्राथमिक चिकित्सा केंद्रों, सामुदायिक चिकित्सा केंद्रों के अतिरिक्त अन्य किसी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र या चिकित्सक से करवाएंगे। संबंधित चिकित्सक की ओर से उनको सामान्य जांच के बाद ही यह पत्र दिया जाएगा। इसके बिना बच्चों को स्कूलों में प्रवेश नहीं मिल पाएगा।

72 घंटे से अधिक पुराना नहीं हो जांच प्रमाण पत्र

सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच पत्र स्कूल में प्रवेश से 72 घंटे से अधिक पुराना नहीं होना चाहिए। स्वास्थ्य जांच का उद्देश्य है कि ऐसे विद्यार्थी जिन्हें खांसी, जुकाम, बुखार आदि के लक्षण है, वह पूर्ण स्वस्थ होने पर ही स्कूल में आएं। स्कूल में इस प्रकार की कोई भी स्वास्थ्य जांच नहीं की जाएगी।

सामान्य से ज्यादा तापमान पर नहीं मिलेगा प्रवेश : निदेशालय की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन में पूर्व की तरह विद्यार्थियों को माता-पिता की लिखित अनुमति भी लेकर आनी होगी। ऐसे विद्यार्थी जो ऑनलाइन माध्यम से पढ़ाई जारी रखना चाहते हैं, उनके लिए सुविधा उपलब्ध रहेगी।

ऐसे विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल में उपस्थित होने के लिए बाध्य नहीं किया जाएगा। एसओपी अनुसार विद्यार्थियों व अध्यापकों के तापमान की दैनिक जांच भी पहले की तरह रहेगी। सामान्य से ज्यादा तापमान पाए जाने पर स्कूल में प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। उनका डाटा विभाग के मोबाइल एप पर भी भरा जाएगा।

कोविड पॉजीटिव मिलने पर कक्षा के विंग को 10 दिन रखा जाएगा बंद
एसओपी के नियमों का पालन करने के बाद भी यदि कोई विद्यार्थी कोविड पॉजीटिव मिलता है तो स्कूल मुखिया द्वारा एसएमसी के सहयोग से उच्च अधिकारी के संज्ञान में लाया जाएगा। जानकारी तुरंत देनी होगी। इसके बाद उसकी कक्षा के पूरे विंग को 10 दिन के लिए बंद करने का निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

स्कूल परिसर को सेनिटाइज करने के लिए भी बंद किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा 1 से अधिक विंग के विद्यार्थी पॉजीटिव आते हैं तो स्कूल को 10 दिन के लिए बंद करने की यह प्रक्रिया पूरे स्कूल के अपनाई जाएगी।

स्कूल खुलने से पहले किए जा रहे सेनिटाइज : डीपीसी ^स्कूलों में 6 से 8वीं की कक्षाएं लगाने के लिए निर्देश आ गए हैं, लेकिन विद्यालय खोलने से पहले परिसर और कक्षाओं को सेनिटाइज भी करना जरूरी है। इसके लिए दिशा-निर्देश पहले ही जारी किए जा चुके हैं। इसके अलावा स्कूलों को कोविड की हर गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी होगी। -राजेंद्र सिंह, डीपीसी, रेवाड़ी।

