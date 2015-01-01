पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेवाड़ी23 मिनट पहले
  • जिले के 45 साल से अधिक उम्र के व्यक्तियों को भी नि:शुल्क वितरित होंगे नजदीक के चश्मे

कोरोनाकाल में आंखों की बीमारी से पीड़ितों के लिए राहतभरी खबर है। सिविल अस्पताल में लगभग 8 माह से बंद चल रहे आंखों के ऑपरेशन अब शुरू हो गए। आंखों के ऑपरेशन के लिए आने वाले पीड़ितों के पहले कोविड की आरटीपीसीआर जांच होगी। जांच निगेटिव आने पर ही पीड़ितों के आंखों के ऑपरेशन हो सकेंगे।

फिलहाल शुरूआती चरण में एक दिन में दो ही पीड़ितों के ऑपरेशन किए जाएंगे। ऐसा इसलिए कि कोविडकाल में अस्पताल में आने वाले बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति संक्रमण से बचे रहे। इधर, अंधता निवारण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत जिले के ऐसे व्यक्ति जिनकी उम्र 45 साल है, उनकी स्क्रीनिंग के बाद नजदीक के चश्मे भी नि:शुल्क प्रदान किए जाएंगे। साथ ही सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों की भी स्क्रीनिंग शुरू हो गई।

ऑपरेशन से पहले कोरोना जांच जरूरी
कोविड काल के दौरान संक्रमण नहीं फैलें, इसके लिए आंखों की ओपीडी बंद की हुई थी। अब पिछले कुछ दिन पहले ही आंखों की ओपीडी शुरू की गई है। हालांकि फिलहाल ओपीडी में कम ही लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। अब आंखों के ऑपरेशन भी शुरू कर दिए गए हैं। इस दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पूरी तरह पालना की जाएगी। इस दौरान जिनकी आंखों का ऑपरेशन होना है, उनकी कोरोना जांच होगी। जांच के दौरान उनको घर पर ही रहकर प्रतीक्षा करने के लिए कहा जाता है। इसके उपरांत रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई तो ही ऑपरेशन होंगे।

अंधता निवारण के लिए नि:शुल्क वितरित होंगे नजदीक के चश्मे
वरिष्ठ नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. कंचन यादव ने बताया कि जिले में अंधता निवारण के लिए चलाए जा रहे कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत सिविल अस्पताल के नए ब्लॉक में चल रही आंखों की ओपीडी में 45 साल से अधिक उम्र के ऐसे व्यक्ति जिनको नजदीक में दिखाई नहीं देता हो या फिर उनको पहले से ही नजदीक के चश्मे लगे हुए हैं, उनकी स्क्रीनिंग भी शुरू की गई है। स्क्रीनिंग के बाद उनको नजदीक के चश्मे भी नि:शुल्क प्रदान किए जाएंगे। अस्पताल में फिलहाल 710 चश्मे उपलब्ध हैं। इसके अलावा सरकारी स्कूलों में अध्ययनरत बच्चे भी स्क्रीनिंग करा सकते हैं। स्क्रीनिंग के बाद उनको भी चश्मे वितरित किए जाएंगे।

