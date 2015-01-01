पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव की सरगर्मियां:महिलाओं को 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण के प्रावधान के बाद अब नए सिरे से रिजर्व होगी पंचायत, मतदाता सूची भी हो रही है तैयार

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिलाओं को 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण के लिए अपनाया जाएगा सम-विषय फाॅर्मूला

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के फरवरी में होने वाले चुनाव के लिए मंत्रिमंडल की तरफ से 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण का रास्ता साफ करने के बाद अब कई पंचायतों के समीकरण बदल जाएंगे। वहीं पंचायतों में मतदाता सूचियों को भी दुरुस्त करने के काम में तेजी लाई जा रही है।

राज्य सरकार की तरफ से महिलाओं के लिए पंचायत चुनाव में 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण का प्रावधान कर दिया गया है जिसके लिए अब नोटिफिकेशन से संबंधित प्रक्रियाएं चल रही हैं। कानून बनने के बाद पंचायत विभाग के पास इस नए कानून का प्रारूप पहुंच जाएगा, हालांकि विभाग की तरफ से इसके लिए अभी से ही तैयारियां प्रारंभ कर दी गई है।

प्रारंभिक तैयारियों के मद्देनजर माना जा रहा है पंचायतों में महिलाओं को सम-विषय फाॅर्मूला से आरक्षण दिया जाएगा। इसकी वजह से जिले की सात पंचायतों समितियों में पहले आरक्षण का ड्राॅ निकाला गया था उसमें भी बदलाव होगा।

इसकी वजह से सरपंच पद के दावेदारों द्वारा दोनों ही विकल्प तैयार किए जा रहे हैं जिसमें महिला सीट आने की स्थिति में अपने परिवार की महिला को चुनाव लड़ाएंगे। वहीं पुरुष सीट होने पर खुद भी दावेदारी के लिए तैयार है।

फरवरी में समाप्त हो जाएगा कार्यकाल :

राज्य में पंचायतों का कार्यकाल फरवरी माह में समाप्त हो जाएगा जिसको देखते हुए चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से फरवरी माह में चुनाव कराने के लिए तिथियां तय कर दी गई हैं। इसी के साथ पंचायत विभाग की तरफ से पंचायतों के वार्डों की अहर्ता सूची तैयार करना प्रारंभ किया जा चुका है। इसके लिए जिला चुनाव कार्यालय की तरफ से पंचायत विभाग को विधानसभा चुनाव में तैयार की गई सूची मुहैया करा दी गई है।

अब पंचायत विभाग की तरफ से ग्राम सचिवों एवं अन्य कर्मचारियों के माध्यम से पंचायतों के वार्डों की अहर्ता सूची तैयार की जा रही है, जिसमें वोट दुरुस्त करवाने से लेकर जिनका वोट गलत वार्ड में दर्ज है, वह उसे दुरुस्त करा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा नए नाम दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया चुनाव कार्यालय की तरफ से की जानी है। तत्पश्चात वार्ड स्तर की मतदाता सूचियों का ड्राफ्ट प्रकाशित किया जाएगा।

