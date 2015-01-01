पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पोर्ट्स:लॉकडाउन के बाद फिर से मैदान में तलवारबाज दो खिलाड़ियों का ‘खेलो इंडिया’ में भी हुआ चयन

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
तुलाराम स्टेडियम में तलवारबाजी का अभ्यास करते बच्चे।
  • 3 साल पहले शुरू हुआ था सेंटर, 12 खिलाड़ी खेल चुके हैं नेशनल

कोरोना संक्रमण ने पिछले लंबे समय से खेलों पर भी ग्रहण लगाया हुआ था, अब धीरे-धीरे खेल पटरी पर लौटने लगा है। हालांकि अब हर खेलों में ज्यादा खिलाड़ी अभ्यास के लिए नहीं बुलाए जा रहे, उनको शेड्यूल के अनुसार ही बुला रहे हैं। इसी तरह शहर के राव तुलाराम स्टेडियम में तलवारबाजी खेल की भी प्रैक्टिस होने लगी है। सुबह-शाम शेड्यूल में ही खिलाड़ी बुलाए जा रहे हैं।

इस खेल में पहले नेशनल लेवल पर दमदार प्रदर्शन के आधार पर अब दो खिलाड़ियों का ‘खेलो इंडिया’ में भी चयन हुआ है। बता दें कि जिले में 3 साल पहले इस खेल के सेंटर की शुरुआत हुई थी। उससे पहले इस खेल के बारे में जिलेवासी जानते तक नहीं थे। सेना से सूबेदार पद से सेवानिवृत्त कोच राजपाल यादव ने बच्चों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए एक खास पहल भी की है। इसके तहत वे जितने भी बच्चे प्रशिक्षण के लिए आते हैं, उनमें कॉम्पीटीशन की भावना को बल देने के लिए हर सप्ताह में उनके बीच प्रतियोगिता भी कराते हैं। जो भी विजेता होता है उनको प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए पुरस्कृत भी किया जाता है। इस पुरस्कार के देने में खुद बच्चों के अभिभावक भी सहयोग करते हैं। ऐसा इसलिए कि बच्चों में प्रतिस्पर्धा की भावना बढ़ सके।

राज्य के अन्य जिलों से भी खिलाड़ी आ रहे रेवाड़ी में प्रशिक्षण लेने
जिले के राव तुलाराम स्टेडियम में चल रहे फेंसिंग सेंटर से 3 साल में 12 खिलाड़ी नेशनल लेवल पर भी पहुंचे हैं। इनमें खिलाड़ियों ने गोल्ड, सिल्वर और ब्राॅन्ज मेडल जीते हैं। इतना ही नहीं दूसरे जिलों से भी यहां खिलाड़ी प्रशिक्षण लेने के लिए पहुंचते हैं।

प्रदेश के 11 जिलों में चल रहे सरकारी सेंटर

तलवारबाजी के 11 जिलों में सरकारी सेंटर चल रहे हैं, जिनमें रेवाड़ी, करनाल, पानीपत, अंबाला, यमुनानगर, पंचकूला, कैथल, रोहतक, फरीदाबाद, सोनीपत व कुरुक्षेत्र शामिल है।

चयनित खिलाड़ियों को साईं सेंटर में मिलेगा प्रशिक्षण तलवारबाजी खेल में दो बच्चों का खेलो इंडिया में भी चयन हुआ है। इनमें शहर निवासी लक्की यादव ने अंडर-14 नेशनल गेम में ब्राॅन्ज मेडल प्राप्त किए हैं। वहीं शहर के ही विवान यादव ने भी कई नेशनल मेडल जीते हैं। ये खिलाड़ी अब गुजरात के नादियाड स्थित साईं के सेंटर में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करेंगे। ये दोनों खिलाड़ी शहर के दिल्ली रोड स्थित एक निजी स्कूल में कक्षा 9वीं में पढ़ते हैं। अब ये खिलाड़ी गुजरात के नाडियाद में साईं के सेंटर में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करेंगे।

