खुशियों की शाॅपिग:अनलॉक के बाद ज्वेलरी मार्केट में लौटी रौनक, डिस्काउंट का लाभ उठा रहे ग्राहक

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • वेडिंग और फेस्टिवल सीजन शुरू होने के बाद अर्थव्यवस्था की गाड़ी धीरे-धीरे पटरी पर आती दिख रही

शादी के दौरान गहनों की शॉपिंग सिर्फ खरीदारी नहीं बल्कि एक जिम्मेदारी पूरी होने का सुकून भी है। वेडिंग और फेस्टिवल सीजन शुरू होने के बाद अर्थव्यवस्था की गाड़ी धीरे-धीरे पटरी पर आती दिख रही है। शहर में छाेटे-बड़े दर्जनों ज्वेलरी विक्रेता हैं। खरीदारी बढ़ने से ज्यादातर विक्रेताओं की कोरोना की वजह से हुए नुकसान की लगभग 50-60% रिकवरी हो गई है।

कई बड़े शोरूम की रिकवरी 80-90% हुई है। इस बार करवाचाैथ मंगलसूत्र, हैंड मंगलसूत्र, पाजेब की डिमांड सबसे ज्यादा है। सुनारों के अनुसार 22 कैरेट का सोना आज 48900 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम की रेट से बिक रहा है। दीपावली तक इसी के आसपास रेट रहने की उम्मीद है।
कोरोना काल में सोना खरा-खरा : मंगलसूत्र, हैंड मंगलसूत्र, पाजेब की डिमांड सबसे ज्यादा

हॉल मार्क ज्वेलरी ही खरीदें, यही खरा सोना

22 बाजार में पहले के मुकाबले अब ग्राहक बढ़ रहे हैं। लोगों की रुचि गहने खरीदने में बढ़ी है, लेकिन हॉल मार्क ज्वेलरी ही खरीदें। वही असली सोना है। -नवीन सोनी, ओल्ड नवदीप ज्वेलर्स, बारा हजारी।

हल्के वजन में बेहतर प्रॉडक्ट उपलब्ध
चूंकि इस बार रेट में बढ़ोतरी हुई हे। इसलिए, हमने ध्यान रखा है कि लाइट वेट यानी हल्के वजन में बेहतर प्रॉडक्ट मिले ताकि लोगों को अच्छा फील हो। इस हिसाब से डिजाइन बनवाए हैं।

चांदी के भी बेहतर गिफ्ट तैयार करवाएं हैं। -पवन बतरा, बतरा ज्वेलर्स।

गोल्ड, डायमंड, प्लेटिनम में भी रिस्पॉन्स अच्छा

ज्वेलर्स ने बताया कि तकरीबन 50 से 80% की रिकवरी कर ली है। इस बार लोगों में गोल्ड, डायमंड, प्लेटिनम में भी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। करवा चौथ स्पेशल गिफ्ट भी लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित कर रहे हैं। इसमें लोग लाइट ज्वेलरी जैसे मंगलसूत्र, हैंड मंगलसूत्र, पेंडेंट सेट डायमंड ईयररिंग्स, और हल्की रिंग्स के साथ सिक्के और बर्तन तक लेना पसंद कर रहे हैं।

राजकाेट, कोलकाता और मुंबई से आ रहा साेना

​​​​​​​सर्राफा बाजार एसाेसिएशन के प्रधान डीके जैन ने बताया कि शहर में बड़ी संख्या में ज्वेलरी विक्रेता हैं। रेवाड़ी में सबसे ज्यादा साेने की डिमांड बड़े शहरों से अाती है। सब अपने अपने हिसाब से राजकाेट, जयपुर, मुंबई, कोलकाता सहित कई जगहाें से साेना लाते हैं या मंगाते हैं। -डीके जैन, प्रधान, सर्राफा बाजार एसोसिशन।

बड़े शहरों की अच्छी डिजाइन रिजनेबल रेट पर

बड़े-बड़े शहरों में बिकने वाली अच्छी डिजाइन इस बार रिजनेबल रेट पर रेवाड़ी में बिक रहे हैं। ग्राहकों के लिए तो यहीं सबसे अच्छी बात है।

इस बार में हमने ध्यान रखा है कि डिजाइन और रेट दोनों पसंद के हों। -दीपक सोनी, नवदीप ज्वेलर्स, ब्रास मार्केट

