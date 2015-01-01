पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन सौंपा:एम्स संघर्ष समिति ने जजपा जिलाध्यक्ष को डिप्टी सीएम के नाम सौंपा ज्ञापन

रेवाड़ी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माजरा में प्रस्तावित साइट पर जल्द शिलान्यास किए जाने की मांग

एम्स संघर्ष समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को जजपा के जिला अध्यक्ष को डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में पदाधिकारियों ने माजरा गांव में प्रस्तावित साइट पर जल्द शिलान्यास किए जाने के साथ किसान हितों का भी ध्यान रखने का अनुरोध किया।

इस अवसर पर पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि सरकार की तरफ से हर क्षेत्र में अलग-अलग मुआवजा दिया गया है। रेवाड़ी से स्थानांतरित किए गए मल्टी मॉडल लॉजिस्टिक हब का भी जिला महेंद्रगढ़ में बढ़ाकर मुआवजा दिया गया है, इसलिए एम्स के लिए भी जो किसान जमीन दे रहे हैं उन्हें भी कम से कम 50 लाख रुपए प्रति एकड़ का मुआवजा दिया जाना चाहिए।

समिति अध्यक्ष श्योताज सिंह सरपंच की अगुवाई में सौंपे ज्ञापन में सदस्यों ने कहा कि ग्रामीणों की तरफ से दिए गए धरने के दौरान पार्टी की तरफ से वह भी धरनास्थल पर पहुंचे थे और एम्स को पार्टी के लिए प्रमुखता बताया था। पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि इसके लिए 200 एकड़ जमीन की जरूरत है जबकि ग्रामीणों ने कहीं अधिक जमीन दी है।

जजपा प्रधान ने समिति सदस्यों को आश्वस्त किया कि वह इस मामले में डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला को अवगत कराकर इसके लिए सरकार की तरफ से उदारता दिखाए जाने का अनुरोध करेंगे। इस अवसर पर श्योताजसिंह, कॉमरेड राजेंद्र सिंह, कर्नल राजेंद्र सिंह, ओमप्रकाश सैन, दिलबाग पाड़ला मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें