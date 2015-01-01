पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन सौंपा:एम्स संघर्ष समिति ने सांसद डॉ. शर्मा को सौंपा ज्ञापन, मुआवजा देने में उदारता दिखाए सरकार

रेवाड़ी15 घंटे पहले
सांसद डॉ.अरविंद शर्मा को ज्ञापन सौंपते एम्स संघर्ष समिति के पदाधिकारी।

एम्स संघर्ष समिति मनेठी के पदाधिकारियों ने गुरुवार को रोहतक संसदीय सीट से सांसद डॉ. अरविंद शर्मा को विधायक लक्ष्मणसिंह यादव की मौजूदगी में ज्ञापन सौंपकर माजरा गांव में एम्स के लिए किसानों को 50 लाख रुपए प्रति एकड़ का मुआवजा दिए जाने की मांग की।

इस अवसर पर पदाधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री से मामले में बातचीत करके मुआवजा देने के प्रति उदारता दिखाए जाने का भी अनुरोध किया ताकि इस महत्वपूर्ण प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य जल्द प्रारंभ हो सके।

कोसली के गांव लिलोढ़ में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने के लिए पहुंचे सांसद डॉ. अरविंद शर्मा को पदाधिकारी ज्ञापन सौंपने के लिए पहुंचे। समिति अध्यक्ष श्योताज सिंह सरपंच की अगुवाई में सौंपे ज्ञापन में सदस्यों ने कहा कि मनेठी में बाधाएं आने के बाद निकटवर्ती माजरा भालखी गांव के लोगों ने एम्स की जरूरत के अनुसार जमीन उपलब्ध करा दी है।

इसके लिए 200 एकड़ जमीन की जरूरत है जबकि ग्रामीणों ने कहीं अधिक जमीन दी है इसलिए सरकार को भी ग्रामीणों की इस पहल का सम्मान करते हुए उन्हें कम से कम 50 लाख रुपए प्रति एकड़ का मुआवजा दे।

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से पिछले साल में मनेठी एम्स के नाम की घोषणा के साथ इसके लिए प्रारंभिक बजट भी स्वीकृत कर दिया गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि राज्य सरकार 50 लाख एकड़ का मुआवजा देती है तो उसे अधिक नहीं केवल साढ़े 4 करोड़ रुपए ही अधिक चुकाने होंगे।

ज्ञापन के माध्यम से सरकार से जल्द इसका शिलान्यास कराने के साथ काम प्रारंभ कराया जाए। इस अवसर पर कर्नल राजेंद्र सिंह, ओमप्रकाश सैन, मास्टर लक्ष्मणसिंह अहरोद, भारत सिंह एवं पवन किराड़ सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

