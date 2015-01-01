पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में सर्व कर्मचारी संघ और सीटू पदाधिकारी कल करेंगे प्रदर्शन

रेवाड़ी में जवाहरलाल नेहरू पार्क में मीटिंग करते सीटू एव सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के पदाधिकारी।

सर्व कर्मचारी संघ की जिला इकाई एवं सीटू पदाधिकारियों की मीटिंग शनिवार को शहर के सेक्टर-1 स्थित जवाहरलाल नेहरू पार्क में वन मजदूर यूनियन प्रधान विक्रमसिंह की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। इस अवसर पर 14 दिसंबर को कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रस्तावित प्रदर्शन को लेकर रूपरेखा तय करते हुए किसानों के आंदोलन को समर्थन देने का निर्णय लिया गया।

इस अवसर पर वक्ताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार किसानों से लेकर कर्मचारियों के हितों के खिलाफ काम कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब देश का अन्नदाता इन कानूनों का इतना व्यापक विरोध कर रहा है तो सरकार को भी सोचना चाहिए कि उनका विरोध सही है। सर्व कर्मचारी संघ किसानों के आंदोलन का समर्थन करता है और इन कानूनों के खिलाफ 14 दिसंबर को प्रस्तावित प्रदर्शन में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लेगा।

सीटू के राज्य उपप्रधान कामरेड सतबीर सिंह, जिला सह संयोजक राजसिंह, सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के जिला प्रधान धनराज सिंह, खोल प्रधान गिरवर सिंह, किरोड़ीलाल सांवरिया, शुभराम, पवन कुमार, संजय कुमार व राजेंद्र सिंह सहित अन्य ने कहा कि सरकार की किसानों के प्रति अड़ियल रवैया अपनाने की बजाय कानूनों को रद्द करें। केंद्र सरकार किसानों पर बेवजह काले कानून थोपना चाहती है ताकि वह कारपोरेट घरानों को फायदा पहुंचा सके।

