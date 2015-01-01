पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के साथ डेंगू का कहर:कोरोना वायरस के साथ ही जिले में डेंगू का भी कहर, कंफर्म केस बढ़कर हुए

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
सर्दी की ठिठुरन के बढ़ते ही जिले में मौसमी बीमारियों के साथ डेंगू का कहर भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। गांव से लेकर शहर के अस्पतालों तक में सर्दी-जुखाम, सिर दर्द, बुखार के मरीजों की कतार लगी है। एक तरफ कोरोना महामारी का संकट पहले ही मंडरा रहा है, वहीं अब डेंगू भी तेजी से पैर पसार रहा है। अब तक जिले में डेंगू के 27 कंफर्म मामले सामने आ चुके हैं।

जबकि एक माह पहले तक डेंगू के 9 ही कंफर्म मामले थे। जिले में फिलहाल स्वाइन फ्लू का कोई मामला नहीं आया है। हालांकि विभाग अधिकारी का दावा है कि डेंगू व मलेरिया फिलहाल नियंत्रण में है। जहां भी डेंगू के केस निकल रहे हैं, वहां समय से फोगिंग कराने की कोशिश रहती है। घरों में कूलर, टंकियों व घरों के बाहर भरे पानी में लार्वा जांच भी किया जा रहा है।

डेंगू के 27 व मलेरिया के दो केस मिले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार अभी तक जिले में डेंगू के 27 केस सामने आ चुके हैं। इसके अलावा डेंगू से एक मौत भी हो चुकी है। मलेरिया के भी दो केस मिले हैं। वहीं इस समय बदलते मौसम में हर घर में खांसी-जुकाम व वायरल बुखार की दस्तक है। ऐसे में डेंगू के केस बढ़ना भी चिंता का विषय है। डॉक्टरों की सलाह है कि लोग भी सामान्य बुखार समझकर लापरवाही बरतने की बजाय जांच जरूर कराएं। इस मौसम में मच्छरों से भी पूरी सुरक्षा जरूरी है।

डेंगू के लक्षण
तेज बुखार, सिरदर्द, उल्टी आना, मांसपेशियों तथा हड्डियों में दर्द, त्वचा पर निशान व गले में हल्का दर्द होना मुख्य लक्षण हैं।
खानपान का रखें ध्यान

  • -ठंडा पानी न पीएं, मैदा से बने पदार्थ और बासी खाना न खाएं।
  • -खाने में हल्दी, अजवाइन, अदरक, हींग का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करें।
  • -हल्का खाना खाएं, जो आसानी से पच सके।
  • -पूरी नींद लें, उबला पानी ठंडा करके ज्यादा से ज्यादा पीएं।
  • -मिर्च मसाले/तला हुआ खाने से बचें, जरूरत से कम खाएं।
  • -छाछ, नारियल पानी, नींबू पानी का सेवन करें।
  • डेंगू व मलेरिया आंकड़े

वर्ष डेंगू मलेरिया
2011 1 130
2012 5 53
2013 5 55
2014 10 22
2015 10 32
2016 10 20
2017 137 18
2018 118 13
2019 27 8
2020 9 2

जहां केस निकल रहे, वहां कराई जा रही फोगिंग : डीएमओ
डेंगू-मलेरिया के जहां भी केस निकल रहे हैं वहां फोगिंग कराने की पूरी कोशिश रहती है। इस समय डेंगू के कंफर्म मामले 27 हो चुके हैं। लोगों को मच्छरों से बचाव करने की भी जरूरत है। इसके लिए बच्चों के साथ ही बड़ों को भी पूरी बाजू के कपड़े पहनने चाहिए।

घरों में मच्छर न पनपने दें। मच्छरदानी का प्रयोग करें। दूसरे जहां बार-बार कहने पर भी सफाई नहीं होती, वहां उन लोगों को नोटिस भी दिए जा रहे हैं। -डॉ. विशाल राव, जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी, रेवाड़ी।

