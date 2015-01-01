पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

याचिका खारिज:अंसल टाउनशिप आरोप में घिरी: 20 करोड़ के फर्जी इनहांसमेंट वसूली केस में अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी कोर्ट ने की खारिज

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसोसिएशन के आरोप - फर्जी पत्र से इनहांसमेंट वसूला, ब्याज समेत लौटाएं

शहर के अंसल टाउनशिप प्रबंधन पर फर्जी दस्तावेजों से 20 करोड़ रुपए का इनहांसमेंट वसूलने सहित अन्य सुविधाओं की उपलब्धता नहीं देने के आरोपों में दर्ज एफआईआर पर प्रबंधन के दो अधिकारियों की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका रद्द कर दी है। वहीं रेजिडेंस वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ने पुलिस अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करके मामले में की गई धोखाधड़ी पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

3 साल में दर्ज हो चुकी हैं 2 एफआईआर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान डीपी यादव ने बताया कि अंसल टाउनशिप प्रबंधन की तरफ से 740 रुपए प्रति यार्ड के हिसाब से ईडीसी(आतंरिक विकास शुल्क) वसूला गया था। इस वसूली के बाद भी प्रबंधन की तरफ से सड़क, सीवरेज, पानी, सड़क सहित अन्य सुविधाओं की उपलब्धता तय मानदंडों के अनुसार नहीं कराई गई थी।

इस पर एसोसिएशन की तरफ से वर्ष 2017 में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई थी, जिसके बाद पहुंचे प्रबंधन के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस के समक्ष लिखित में समझौता करते हुए वसूले गए शुल्क की पूरी जानकारी के साथ सुविधाएं भी उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन दिया था।

3 साल बाद भी जब प्रबंधन अपने वायदे पर खरा नहीं उतरी तो वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ने फिर से सीएम विंडो के साथ पुलिस अधिकारियों को शिकायत दी। इस पर एक बार फिर पुलिस की तरफ जनवरी 2020 में मॉडल टाउन थाना में प्रबंधन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया था।

आरोप... सुविधाएं दी नहीं, इनहांसमेंट के नाम पर वसूला लोगों से शुल्क
आरडब्लयूए की तरफ से दर्ज कराई गई इस एफआईआर में आरोप लगाया गया था कि ईडीसी के रूप में लिए गए शुल्क के बाद न तो सुविधाएं दी गई है। इसके अलावा इनहांसमेंट का एक पत्र भेजकर उसके आधा पर 250 रुपए प्रति यार्ड के हिसाब से भी अलग से शुल्क लिया गया है।

शिकायत में एसोसिएशन ने बताया कि अकेले यह इनहांसमेंट की राशि ही लगभग 20 करोड़ रुपए बनती है जिसको लेकर सरकार की तरफ से कोई निर्देश नहीं होने के बाद भी यह वसूला गया है। अब मामला अदालत में जाने के बाद अदालत की तरफ से आंतरिक विकास शुल्क से संबंधित विवरण के साथ इनहांसमेंट के दस्तावेज तलब किए गए हैं।

आरडब्ल्यूए प्रधान का दावा है कि आंतरिक विकास शुल्क से संबंधित तो दस्तावेज अदालत में दे दिए गए लेकिन इनहांसमेंट से संबंधित कोई भी दस्तावेज पेश नहीं किया जा सका है। उन्होंने दावा किया है यह इनहांसमेंट फर्जी पत्र के आधार पर वसूला गया है जो कि 12 प्रतिशत ब्याज के साथ वापस मिलना चाहिए।

इस मामले में अंसल टाउनशिप के कु सागर अंसल एवं साबू थॉमस की तरफ से अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश की अदालत में अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी लगाई थी जिसको अदालत ने आरडब्ल्यूए का पक्ष सुनने के बाद खारिज कर दिया है। पदाधिकारियों ने पुलिस अधिकारियों को शिकायत देकर मामले में शामिल आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किए जाने की मांग की है।

