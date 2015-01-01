पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूषित होती हवा:एक्यूआई 414 पर पहुंचा, जिले में पटाखों पर लगा प्रतिबंध

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रहे हालात, दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी नहीं; पर्यावरण व कोरोना पीड़ितों का ख्याल

जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। हवा की गुणवत्ता पिछले 3 सप्ताह के दौरान ज्यादातर दिन बहुत खराब श्रेणी में रही है। जो कि शुक्रवार रात को गंभीर स्थिति में पहुंच गई। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के धारूहेड़ा में लगे यंत्र के अनुसार शुक्रवार रात 10.30 बजे वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) 414 पर था। शाम 4 बजे यह स्तर 377 था। यह भी बहुत खराब श्रेणी है, मगर रात होते होते हालात बिगड़ते चले गए।

बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए ही जिला प्रशासन ने जिले में पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया। डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने धारा-144 में प्रदत्त शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते हुए ये आदेश जारी किए। इसके लिए पर्यावरण प्रदूषण के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमितों का हवाला दिया गया है।

14 दिन में दूसरी बार हवा का गुणवत्ता स्तर 400 के पार, ये गंभीर स्थिति
23 अक्टूबर के बाद अब 400 पार एक्यूआई
दो सप्ताह में ऐसा दूसरी बार हुआ है जब प्रदूषण ने 400 का आंकड़ा पार किया हो। इससे पहले 23 अक्टूबर को यह स्तर 406 पर था। इस श्रेणी में पहुंचते ही हवा सांस लेने के लिए बिल्कुल शुद्ध नहीं रह जाती। स्वस्थ व्यक्ति भी इस हवा में सांस लेता है तो वह भी बीमार हो सकता है। सांस, हृदय, आंखों के रोगियों के लिए यह बेहद खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है।

अफसर करेंगे आतिशबाजी की मॉनिटरिंग, पकड़े जाने पर कार्रवाई
शुक्रवार को बैठक के दौरान डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने उपमंडल अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि उनके क्षेत्र में कोरोना और प्रदूषण के कारण पटाखे न चले इसके लिए पुलिस विभाग के साथ निगरानी रखें तथा कोई पटाखे बेचता पकड़ा जाएं तो उसके खिलाफ कार्यवाही करें। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला में पटाखे बेचने पर प्रतिबंध है।

डीसीडब्ल्यूओ को निर्देश दिए कि बाल उत्सव में प्रदूषण पर ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिताएं करवाएं तथा विजेता रहने वाले बच्चों को पुरस्कृत करें। उन्होंने सीईओ जिला परिषद सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप के माध्यम से मास्क खरीदे तथा उनका वितरण करवाएं। उन्होंने सीएमओ कोरोना पॉजिटिव नागरिक को ऑक्सीमीटर दिलवाएं ताकि वह आक्सीजन का लेवल चैक करता रहें।

नगर परिषद की गाड़ियों से लाएं कोरोना के प्रति जागरुकता
कोरोना से बचाव संबंधी जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए नप की गाडिय़ों में जिंगल के द्वारा ज्यादा से ज्यादा प्रचार-प्रसार करने के निर्देश दिए। लोगों को मास्क पहनने, सामाजिक दूरी बनाएं रखने, हाथों को साबुन या सेनेटाइजर से साफ रखने के बारे में जानकारी दें। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस प्रकार से कोरोना के केस बढ़ रहे है हमें एहतियात बरतनी होगी।

इस मौके पर एडीसी राहुल हुड्डा, एसडीएम रेवाड़ी रविन्द्र यादव एसडीएम कोसली कुशल कटारिया, सीईओ जिला परिषद त्रिलोक चंद, सीटीएम संजीव कुमार, डीआरओ विजय यादव, डीएसपी हंसराज, सीएमओ डॉ सुशील माही, नपा एमई अजय सिक्का सहित अन्य संबधित अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

