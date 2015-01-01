पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योग से इलाज:मधुमेह से निजात दिलाने वाले आसन कराए गए

रेवाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद एवं हरियाणा योग परिषद के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में चल रहे डीपीई-पीटीआई योग प्रशिक्षण शिविर के छठे दिन अंतरराष्ट्रीय मधुमेह दिवस के बारे में चर्चा की गई जो कि 14 नवंबर से मधुमेह जागरूकता शिविर के रूप में चलाया जा रहा है। हरियाणा योग परिषद के जिला संयोजक युद्धवीर और आयुष विभाग के योगाचार्य डॉ. राकेश छिल्लर ने योग शिक्षक पूजा व जयदीप के साथ मिलकर मधुमेह संबंधित विशेष आसनों का अभ्यास करवाते हुए।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस समय देश में हर 7 में से 1 व्यक्ति मधुमेह से ग्रसित है। हरियाणा योग परिषद के चेयरमैन डॉ. जयदीप आर्य ने बताया कि योग से डायबिटीज को नियंत्रित कर सकते हैं। कपालभाति व भस्त्रिका प्राणायाम, उष्ट्रासन, मयूरासन, मंडूकासन और अर्ध मत्स्येंद्र आसन का अभ्यास प्रतिदिन करना चाहिए।

योग परिषद के रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. हरीश चंद्र ने बताया कि मधुमेह के निवारण के लिए आंवला, जामुन व करेले के जूस का सेवन नियमित रूप से करना चाहिए, संतुलित आहार और योग अनुसार निद्रा आवश्यक है। योग शिक्षक रविन्द्र व कृष्णा के निर्देशन में जलनेति व रबड़ नेति का अभ्यास भी करवाया गया। इस शिविर में मुख्य रूप से सह कॉर्डिनेटर अजय, भूपेंद्र, अनिल, सुनील, चरण सिंह कोच व अनिल शास्त्री सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

