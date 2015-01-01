पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सौंपा ज्ञापन:मांगों को लेकर एसोसिएशन ने डीईईओ को सौंपा ज्ञापन

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मास्टर वर्ग एसोसिएशन की जिला इकाई का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल शुक्रवार को विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर राज्य उप प्रधान सुरेंद्र यादव के नेतृत्व में जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी से मिला। पदाधिकारियों ने जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी को निदेशालय द्वारा तबादला प्रक्रिया में लागू की गई जोन व्यवस्था में रेवाड़ी शहर की नगरपालिका परिधि के अंदर तथा आसपास कुछ ग्रामीण विद्यालयों को जोन 1 में शामिल किए जाने की मांग की।

ज्ञापन में कहा कि जिले के अध्यापक वर्ग से लगातार मांग उठ रही थी कि जोन 1 में सिर्फ बाल व कन्या सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल है। इसलिए जोन 1 में ढालियावास, शाहबाजपुर, पदैयावास, हरिनगर देवलावास, गोकलगढ़, नयागांव कालाका मांढया विद्यालयों को भी लिया जाए। मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी से एसोसिएशन ने समयबद्ध तरीके से आपत्ति को निदेशालय भेजकर अध्यापक हित में तथा शिक्षा हित में दुरुस्त करवाने की मांग की।

रोस्टर प्रणाली को खत्म नहीं करने पर आपत्ति
एसोसिएशन के प्रधान रमेश यादव ने रोस्टर प्रणाली में उत्पन्न हुए असमंजस की स्थिति को स्पष्ट करने के लिए की मांग की जिस पर उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तक कक्षा 1 से 8 तक अध्यापक उपस्थिति की रोस्टर प्रणाली को खत्म नहीं किया गया है।

एसोसिएशन ने शैक्षणिक कार्य के अतिरिक्त कार्य दिए जाने पर अध्यापक वर्ग में उत्पन्न रोष से उन्हें अवगत कराया और कहा कि सरकार को अध्यापकों से गैर शैक्षणिक कार्य नहीं लिए जाने चाहिए । भविष्य में यदि गैर शैक्षणिक कार्य में अध्यापकों की कोई ड्यूटी आती है तो वह विभागीय माध्यम से आनी चाहिए।

मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी ने अपनी तरफ से सभी मांगों पर विधिवत कार्यवाही करने का आश्वासन दिया। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में यशवंत यादव उप प्रधान, नरेश यादव महासचिव तथा सुनील यादव एसएस मास्टर शामिल रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें