विवाद:माजरा में बिजली चोरी पकड़ने गई टीम के साथ अभद्रता कर मारपीट का प्रयास

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
बावल उपमंडल के गांव आसरा का माजरा में बिजली चोरी पकड़ने गई निगम कर्मचारियों के साथ अभद्रता करते हुए मारपीट का प्रयास किया गया। चोरी पकड़ने के बाद जब टीम कार्रवाई कर रही थी तभी वहां पहुंचे दो युवकों ने निगम कर्मचारियों के साथ हाथापाई करते हुए धमकी दी। घटना के संबंध में बावल थाना पुलिस ने गांव निवासी दो युवकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज करने के बाद जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

बावल सब डिवीजन कार्यालय से निगम की टीम ईश्वर सिंह जेई की अगुवाई में गांव आसरा का माजरा में चोरी पकड़ने गई थी। टीम ने यहां से एक पोल पर बिजली की चोरी भी पकड़ ली। इस दौरान निगम के टीम में शामिल अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी जब कार्रवाई कर रहे थे तभी वहां पहुंचे एक युवक ने कर्मियों के साथ पहले अभद्रता की। आरोप है कि इसके बाद युवक एक डंडा ले आया और कर्मचारियों के साथ मारपीट का प्रयास किया। हालांकि इस दौरान बुजुर्गों ने बीचबचाव का भी प्रयास किया जिससे बड़ी घटना टल गई।

इस दौरान एक युवक ने भी लकड़ी से निगम कर्मचारियों पर हमला के प्रयास किया लेकिन गनीमत यह रही कि किसी को चोट नहीं लगी। युवकों ने कार्रवाई से खफा होकर कर्मचारियों को धमकी भी दी। तत्पश्चात निगम कर्मचारियों ने यहां कार्रवाई करने के बाद मामले की शिकायत उपमंडल अधिकारी को दी। शिकायत मिलने के बाद मामले से बावल पुलिस को अवगत कराया जिस पर पुलिस ने राजकार्य में बाधा सहित विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

