अपराध:एक लाख की नकदी सहित बैग चाेरी

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
गांव स्याणा निवासी एक व्यक्ति का थैला मंगलवार दाेपहर चाेरी हाे गया। चाेरी हुए थैले में एक लाख रुपए नकद, मिठाई व सब्जी थी। पुलिस ने पीडित व्यक्ति की शिकायत पर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। महाराम पुत्र भाेलूराम ने पुलिस काे दी शिकायत में बताया कि मंगलवार करीब 12 बजे उसने एसबीआई की शाखा से एक लाख रुपए निकलवाया था।

यह पैसा उसने अपने बैग में रख कर बाजार में खरीददारी की। उसने बाजार से खरीदी मिठाई व सब्जी भी बैग में रखी थी। बाद में वाे एक कपडे की दुकान पर गया। यहां उसने अपने बैग काे दुकान में रखे एक स्टूल पर रख दिया। कुछ देर बाद देखा ताे उसका बैग गायब था। उससे शक है कि उसका बैग काेई अज्ञात व्यक्ति चाेरी कर ले गया। बैग में 500-500 नाेटाें की दाे गड्ढी थी। पुलिस ने पीडि़त व्यक्ति की शिकायत पर जांच शुरू की है। देर शाम तक थैला बरामद नहीं हुअा था।

