चुनाव:बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव; पहली बार ईवीएम से होगी वोटिंग

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसोसिएशन के आग्रह पर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने मंजूरी दी; निजी नहीं, सरकारी कर्मी हैंडल करेंगे मशीनें
  • वोटिंग को 3 बूथ पर 15 ईवीएम लगाई जाएंगी,
  • 6 नवंबर को मतदान
  • एक ईवीएम का रोज 100 रुपए चार्ज,
  • मशीन खोई तो 10 हजार हर्जाना

जिला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव पहली बार ईवीएम से कराए जाएंगे। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने इसके लिए अनुमति प्रदान कर दी है। इससे पहले बैलट पेपर के माध्यम से चुनाव होते रहे हैं। बार एसोसिएशन ने राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग से ईवीएम की मांग की थी। जिस पर अब स्वीकृति दे दी गई है।

एसोसिएशन के चुनाव अधिकारी अश्वनी तिवारी एवं शंकर सिंह एडवोकेट ने बताया कि आयोग ने जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं उपायुक्त यशेंद्र सिंह को इस बारे में पत्र भेज दिया है। निर्देशों के अनुसार पहले पंचायत चुनाव में प्रयोग होने वाली मशीनें उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी।

चुनाव से जुड़ी बातें, जो आप जानना चाहते हैं...

1. 5 पदों के लिए अलग-अलग मशीनें

कुल 5 पदों प्रधान, उप प्रधान, सचिव, संयुक्त सचिव और कोषाध्यक्ष के चुनाव होने हैं। प्रत्येक पद के लिए एक अलग ईवीएम लगेगी। जबकि 3 बूथ बनाए जाएंगे। एक बूथ पर 5 मशीन के हिसाब से कुल 15 मशीनों पर मतदान संपन्न कराए जाएंगे।

2. प्रधान समेत 16 प्रत्याशी मैदान में

चुनाव के लिए कुल 16 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। प्रधान, उपप्रधान, सचिव और कोषाध्यक्ष पदों के लिए 3-3 प्रत्याशी एक दूसरे को टक्कर देंगे। जबकि संयुक्त सचिव पद के लिए 4 प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतरेंगे।

3. 6 नवंबर को सुबह 9 से 4 वोटिंग

मतदान 6 नवंबर को आयोजित किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए मीटिंग हॉल में बूथ स्थापित होंगे तथा सुबह 9:00 से 4:00 तक वोटिंग चलेगी। जिला बार एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी चुनने के लिए 1573 मतदाता अपने मतों का प्रयोग करेंगे।

4. 30 मिनट में पूरी हो जाएगी गणना

शाम 4 बजे वोटिंग पूरी हो जाएगी। इसके तुरंत बाद मतगणना का काम किया जाएगा। अधिकारियों की माने तो ईवीएम पर करीब 30 से 40 मिनट के अंदर गणना पूरी हो जाएगी। इसके बाद तुरंत बाद परिणाम घोषित कर दिए जाएंगे।

5. प्री-2006 पंचायत चुनाव वाली ईवीएम
आयोग ने अपने स्वीकृति पत्र में स्पष्ट किया है कि पहले पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान प्रयोग होने (प्री-2006) बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव के लिए दी जानी है। बैलेट पेपर तैयार कर इन मशीनों के चस्पा दिया जाएगा। एक मशीन में 16 बटन होते हैं। जितने उम्मीदवार होते हैं उतने बटन पर चुनाव चिह्न अंकित होगा। सरकारी कर्मचारी भी अधिवक्ताओं के चुनाव कराने के लिए अपनी भूमिका अदा करेंगे। क्योंकि आयोग ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि मशीनों को किसी निजी हाथों में नहीं सौंपा जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रशासन ने संबंधित कर्मियों की ड्यूटी तय करेंगे। मतदान संपन्न होने के तुरंत बाद मशीनें वापस सौंपनी होंगी।

