धनतेरस में शुभ मुहूर्त:खरीदारी का सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त धनतेरस आज व कल, कारोबार के लिए बाजार तैयार

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
दीपोत्सव के पंच पर्व को लेकर बाजार खरीदारी के लिए तैयार है। शहर के बाजारों में रौनक भी छाने लगी है। लेकिन इस बार धनतेरस(त्रयोदशी तिथि) को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति है। पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद को लेकर यह स्थिति बनी है। कोई धनतेरस 12 को तो कोई 13 नवंबर को मनाने के पक्ष में है।

ज्योतिषाचार्य अजय शास्त्री के अनुसार कार्तिक कृष्णपक्ष त्रयोदशी को भगवान विष्णु के अंश रूप में समुद्र मंथन के समय भगवान धनवंतरी अमृत कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए। धनवंतरी आयुर्वेद के प्रतीक माने जाते हैं। इस दिन आमला व हल्दी की पूजा करने का महत्व है। कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष त्रयोदशी 12 नवंबर रात्रि 9.30 बजे से 13 नवंबर शाम 5.59 तक रहेगी।

त्रयोदशी प्रदोष काल में होने से 13 तारीख को धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। जबकि कई पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्रवार को शाम से पहले त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी और प्रदोष काल में नहीं रहेगी। इसलिए 12 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाना उचित है। क्योंकि त्रयोदशी तिथि गुरुवार व शुक्रवार दोनों दिन है। वहीं ऐसी भी मान्यता है कि प्रदोषकाल में घर के बाहर चौमुखा या पंचमुखी दीपक जलाने से अकाल मृत्यु नहीं होती है।

धनतेरस में शुभ मुहूर्त :

ज्योतिषाचार्य अजय शास्त्री के अनुसार स्थानीय चौघड़िया प्रातः 8:03 से 10:44 तक लाभ अमृत की चौघड़िया, दोपहर 12:05 से 1:26 तक शुभ चौघड़िया और अभिजीत मुहूर्त रहेगा जो अतिशुभ है। सायं 4:07 से 5:28 तक चर की चौघड़िया में वाहन खरीदने के लिए श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त है।

धनु लग्न प्रातः 9:18 से 11:23 तक श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त रहेगा। इस दिन सर्राफा व बर्तन बाजार में भीड़ ज्यादा होती है। इस दिन भगवान धनवंतरी एवं कुबेर की पूजा की जाती है। लोक मान्यताएं है कि इस दिन धातु के बर्तन, वाहन व अन्य सामान खरीदना शुभ माना गया है।

14 काे मनेगा दिवाली महापर्व
ज्योतिषाचार्य शास्त्री के अनुसार 14 नवंबर सूर्योदय से पहले नरक चौदस है। रात्रि काल में दिवाली का पर्व महालक्ष्मी पूजन होगा। वहीं सूर्योदय से 96 मिनट पहले चंद्रोदय होने से नरक चतुर्दशी है। इस बार प्रात: 14 नवंबर को स्नान होगा। सायंकाल दीपोत्सव दीपदान होगा।

ज्योतिषाचार्य ने बताया कि प्रदोष काल में लक्ष्मी पूजन का विशेष महत्व है, प्रदोषकाल में सूर्यास्त 4 घटी व रात्रि पर्यंत अमावस्या होने से इस बार 14 नवंबर शनिवार को श्रीमहालक्ष्मी पूजन शास्त्रों के द्वारा प्रमाणित किया गया है। स्थानीय समय-में स्थिर वृष लग्न सायं 5:30 से 7:25 तक रहेगी।

चौघड़िया-सायं 5:30 से 7:10 तक लाभ की चौघड़िया तथा रात्रि 8:49 से 12:08 तक लाभ व अमृत की चौघड़िया रहेंगी। सिंह लग्न रात्रि 12:04 से 2:21 तक विशेष पूजन इंद्र कुबेर सहित महालक्ष्मी का पूजन संपन्न होगा। नरक चौदस व दीपावली इन्हीं कारणों से 14 नवंबर को मनाए जाएंगे।

15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजा
कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की प्रतिपदा को गोवर्धन पूजा होती है। यह 15 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। गोवर्धन पूजा भगवान कृष्ण और गोवर्धन पर्वत को समर्पित है। इस दिन गायों की पूजा की जाती है। इसे अन्नकूट उत्सव के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। इस दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गोवर्धन पर्वत को अपनी उंगली पर उठाकर भगवान इंद्र का मान मर्दन कर ब्रज वासियों की रक्षा की थी, उस दिन से इस त्यौहार को मनाया जाता है।

16 नवंबर को भैया दूज पर्व
कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष द्वितीया 16 नवंबर को भैया दूज पर्व मनाया जाएगा। मान्यता के अनुसार यमी ने अपने भाई को बुलाकर तिलक लगाकर दीर्घायु की कामना करती है व भोजन कराती है। यह त्यौहार भाई-बहन के प्रेम का प्रतीक माना जाता है।

