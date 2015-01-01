पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपील:बाजार में कोई बिना मास्क मिले तो उन्हें फ्री मास्क उपलब्ध कराएं भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता

रेवाड़ी10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष ने की अपील

क्षेत्र में बढ़ते कोरोना के संक्रमण को नियंत्रित करने में सहयोग लेने के उद्देश्य से भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष हुकम चन्द यादव ने कार्यकर्ताओं और जिले के सभी लोगों और व्यापारियों से अपील की है कि वे यह सुनिश्चित करें कि मार्केट में कोई भी बिना मास्क के मिले तो उसे वे खुद निःशुल्क मास्क उपलब्ध कराएं। साथ ही सभी दुकानदार अपनी दुकान पर हैंड सेनिटाइजर और मास्क भी अवश्य रखे।

प्रैस को जारी बयान में जिला अध्यक्ष ने कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए अपनी तरफ से पूरी तरह से सहयोग देने का आश्वासन दिया। मार्केट के पदाधिकारियों ने कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए कुछ एक मार्केट बंद करने की संभावना को लेकर अपनी चिंता जाहिर की, जिस पर जिला अध्यक्ष ने उनकी चिंता दूर करते हुए कहा कि सब अपनी जिम्मेदारी को समझे और लोगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए जागरूक करें।

उन्होंने भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं से भी अपील की है कि सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर जाएं और जो लोग मास्क नहीं पहने मिले, उनको निःशुल्क मास्क बांटे। यह सबसे बड़ी देशभक्ति और मानव सेवा है। उन्होंने सामाजिक संगठनों से भी अनुरोध करते हुए कहा कि वे भी अपने स्वयंसेवकों के साथ सड़क पर उतरकर नि:शुल्क मास्क वितरित करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत 7वें नंबर पर पहुंचा; यहां अब 4.78% मरीज, 93.74% लोग ठीक हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें