मौका:आज और कल बूथ पर बैठेंगे बीएलओ, मतदाता सूची में नाम कटवाने व जुड़वाने के लिए भरें फाॅर्म

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • नाम जुड़वाने के लिए फाॅर्म नंबर-6, नाम हटवाने के लिए फाॅर्म -7 भरना होगा

फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूचियों के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण का कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए मतदाता सूची में नाम शामिल कराने के साथ ही नाम कटवाया भी जा सकता है। सभी तरह के आवेदन के लिए फाॅर्म भरकर देना होगा। इसके लिए 12 दिसंबर व 13 दिसंबर को सभी बूथ लेवल ऑफिसर (बीएलओ) अपने-अपने मतदान केन्द्र पर बैठकर आम जनता से फार्म प्राप्त करेंगे।

इसकी चेकिंग सुपरवाइजरों, जिला के निर्वाचक पंजीयन अधिकारियों व सहायक निर्वाचक पंजीयन अधिकारियों तथा कार्यालय मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी हरियाणा द्वारा की जाएगी। मतदाता अपने क्षेत्र की मतदाता सूची में अपने व अपने परिवार के सदस्यों के नाम अवश्य जांच लें, क्योंकि अक्टूबर माह तक काफी संख्या में मृतक व स्थानान्तरित मतदाताओं के नाम मतदाता सूची से विलोपित किए गए हैं।

बता दें कि जिनकी आयु एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष या इससे अधिक हो गई है अर्थात जिनका जन्म एक जनवरी 2003 से पूर्व हुआ हो तथा वह जिला रेवाड़ी का निवासी हो वह अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में शामिल करने के लिए फार्म नंबर-6 भर सकता हैं। मतदाता www.nvsp.in पोर्टल पर जाकर ऑनलाइन भी फाॅर्म भर सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन फाॅर्म भरने के लिए रंगीन पासपोर्ट साइट फोटो, जन्म तिथि व रिहायश के प्रमाण की असल प्रति स्कैन करके अपलोड करें।

जानिए...किस काम के लिए कौन-सा फॉर्म जरूरी
> मतदाता सूची में नाम दर्ज करवाने के लिए फाॅर्म नंबर-6 भरें।
> अपना नाम व मृतक मतदाताओं के नाम मतदाता सूची से कटवाने के लिये फाॅर्म नंबर-7 भरें।
> अपने पर्टिकुलर में संशोधन करवाने के लिये फाॅर्म नंबर-8 भरना होगा।
> एक ही विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में एक से दूसरे मतदान केन्द्र में अपना नाम स्थानान्तरण करवाने के लिये फाॅर्म नंबर-8क भरें।

