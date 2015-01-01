पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनुबंधित बसों को हरी झंडी:दिल्ली-जयपुर और चंडीगढ़ रूट पर आई किलोमीटर स्कीम की बसें

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
शहर के बस स्टैँड पर खड़ी किलोमीटर स्कीम की बसें।
  • लोकल रूटों पर बढ़ाई जाएगी रोडवेज बसों की संख्या

रोडवेज के बेड़े में शामिल की गई किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत शामिल की गई अनुबंधित बसों का संचालन आधी संख्या में प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है। इसी के साथ अब लॉकडाउन समाप्त होने के बाद इन लंबे रूटों पर दौड़ रही रोडवेज की बसों को अब वापस लोकल रूटों पर लगाया जाएगा। रेवाड़ी डिपो की तरफ से 13 बसों का संचालन प्रारंभ किया गया है।

दिल्ली-गुड़गांव पर टिकी आस

रेवाड़ी डिपो के बेड़े में अनुबंधित बसों के अलावा 141 बसें हैं जिनमें अभी तक इस 90 बसों का संचालन किया जा रहा था। इन 90 बसों में सर्वाधिक बसें चंडीगढ़, जयपुर के साथ दिल्ली-जयपुर के बीच चलाया जा रहा था। इसके अतिरिक्त कोटा, जालंधर रूट पर भी दो-दो बसों का संचालन किया जा रहा है।

चूंकि सरकार की तरफ से किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत बसों को अनुबंधन पर लिया गया जिसमें रेवाड़ी डिपो के पास ऐसी बसों की संख्या 25 है, अब सरकार ने इन बसों को आधी संख्या में चलाने की अनुमति दे दी है। इसके बाद डिपो की तरफ से 13 बसों का संचालन प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है। इन बसों को चंडीगढ़, पंचकूला के साथ जयपुर के लिए चलाया गया है।

वहीं दिल्ली से जयपुर एवं जयपुर से दिल्ली के बीच भी किमी स्कीम की बसें चलाई गई है। ऐसे में इन रूटों पर चलने वाली रोडवेज की बसों को अब लोकल रूटों पर उतारा गया है। इससे हालांकि रोडवेज को नुकसान होगा लेकिन राहत की बात यह है कि फिलहाल गुड़गांव व दिल्ली के लिए यात्रियों की संख्या काफी अधिक बढ़ गई है।

वहीं चिंता की बात भी यह है कि दिल्ली में बढ़ते संक्रमण के मामलों की वजह से फिर से बंदिशों की बढ़ी संभावनाओं से भी अधिकारियों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। दिल्ली की तरफ से संचालन पर रोक लगाई जाती है तो फिर नुकसान अधिक होगा।

लोकल रूटों पर भी बढ़ी सेवाएं
लंबे रूटों पर किमी स्कीम की बसें आने के बाद रोडवेज की इन रूटों से हटी बसों को अब लोकल रूटों पर चलाया जा रहा है। इनमें नारनौल, अलवर, गुड़गांव, कोसली, हिसार व भिवानी रूट प्रमुख है। फिलहाल इन रूटों पर ट्रेन सेवाएं सीमित होने के कारण इन लोकल रूटों पर भी बसों का संचालन रोडवेज के लिए फायदेमंद ही है।

रोडवेज महाप्रबंधक नवीन शर्मा ने बताया कि सरकार की तरफ से आधी संख्या में किमी स्कीम की बसों को संचालित करने की अनुमति दे दी है। इसके बाद हमने लोकल रूटों पर बसों की संख्या बढ़ा दी है।

