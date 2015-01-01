पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट की वारदात:कंपनीकर्मी को लिफ्ट देकर बदमाशों ने लूटे 16 हजार सहित क्रेडिट कार्ड

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • -भिवाड़ी स्थित कंपनी से ड्यूटी करके लौट रहा था जैतड़ावास निवासी

भिवाड़ी स्थित कंपनी से ड्यूटी करके वापस लौट रहे जिले के गांव जैतड़ावास निवासी कर्मचारी को कार सवार बदमाशों ने लिफ्ट देने के बाद मारपीट करके 16 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। शिकायत मिलने के बाद धारूहेड़ा थाना पुलिस ने लूट का माला दर्ज करने के बाद बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

गांव जैतड़ावास निवासी ज्योति सिंह ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि 20 नवंबर की रात को भिवाड़ी स्थित एक कंपनी में काम करता है। ड्यूटी ऑफ होने के बाद वह रात करीब 11 बजे धारूहेड़ा आ गया था और यहां के फ्लाईओवर पर रेवाड़ी जाने के लिए किसी साधन का इंतजार कर रहा था।

इसी दौरान दिल्ली की तरफ से आई एक कार के चालक को उसने लिफ्ट के लिए इशारा किया तो उसने कार रोक ली। कार में तीन लोग सवार थे और उन्होंने रेवाड़ी जाने की बात कही। उसके सवार होने के बाद एक बार आरोपियों ने कार को मसानी गांव में घुसा दिया जिस पर उसके टोकने के बाद कहा कि उन्हें एक आदमी को यहां पर छोड़ना है।

तत्पश्चात आरोपी फिर चल पड़े और फिदेड़ी के समीप पहुंचने के बाद उन्होंने कार को गांव की तरफ से जाने वाली सड़क पर उतार दिया। इसके बाद बदमाशों ने उसके साथ मारपीट करना प्रारंभ कर दिया और जान से मारने की धमकी देने के बाद उसके पास मौजूद पर्स, बैग सहित अन्य दस्तावेज छीन लिए।

पर्स में उसके पास 16 हजार रुपए थे और तीन बैंकों के क्रेडिट एवं बेडिट कार्ड थे। आरोपियों द्वारा लूटपाट करने के बाद वह किसी तरह वहां से भाग निकला और किसी तरह अपने घर पहुंचा। तत्पश्चात पीड़ित ने मामले की शिकायत धारूहेड़ा पुलिस को दी जिस पर पुलिस ने लूट का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें