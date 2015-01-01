पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:कार सवार बदमाशों ने पिकअप चालक से मारपीट कर लूटे 12 हजार

रेवाड़ी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनएच-71 पर बांबड कट के निकट वाहन आगे लगाकर रोका

एनएच-71 पर बांबड कट के समीप शुक्रवार सुबह एक स्काॅर्पियों में सवार होकर पहुंचे बदमाशों ने सब्जी मंडी से लौट रहे पिकअप चालक से मारपीट करके 12 हजार रुपए की नकदी लूट ले गए। बदमाशों द्वारा बगैर नंबर की स्कार्पियो का प्रयोग करके इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया है।

सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी भी कराई, लेकिन बदमाशों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। कसौला पुलिस ने घटना के संबंध में लूट का केस दर्ज करके बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। जिला जयपुर के गांव जयसिंहपुरा निवासी राजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि वह 19 नवंबर की शाम को कोटपूतली सब्जी मंडी से पिकअप में सब्जियां भरकर नजफगढ़ मंडी में गया था।

नजफगढ़ में सब्जियां खाली करने के बाद वहां से वापस अपने गांव जा रहा था। शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 4 बजे जब वह एनएच-71 पर बांबड कट के समीप पहुंचा तभी पीछे की तरफ से आई एक काले रंग की स्कार्पियो के चालक ने उसकी पिकअप को ओवरटेक किया। ओवरटेक करने के बाद बदमाशों ने उसकी पिकअप के आगे गाड़ी लगा दी और उसे रुकवा लिया। तत्पश्चात स्कार्पियो से उतरे 4-5 बदमाशों ने उतरते ही उसे कहा कि जो पास मौजूद है, वह हमारे हवाले कर दे। इसके बाद चालक ने अपनी ऊपर की जेब में रखे 200-300 रुपए दिखाते हुए कहा कि उसके पास तो यही है।

इसके बाद आरोपियों ने उसके साथ मारपीट करने लगे तो बचाव के दौरान एक बदमाश टूल खोलकर उसमें रखे हुए 12 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद बदमाश बांबड कट से ही टर्न लेकर वापस झज्जर की तरफ भाग गए। पीड़ित चालक ने बताया कि स्कार्पियो पर नंबर नहीं थे।

