सन्नी सुसाइड केस:पिता की शिकायत पर व्यापारी के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का मुकदमा दर्ज

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • पिता का आरोप- रातभर आरोपी बेटे के साथ फ्लैट पर था, सुबह लेकर आया 1 लाख रुपए, नहीं लौटाने पर किया सुसाइड

शहर के मॉडल टाउन में मोबाइल शॉप संचालक योगेश उर्फ सन्नी द्वारा की गई आत्महत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने शिव चौक पर मोबाइल शॉप के संचालक गौरव गोयल पर सुसाइड के लिए मजबूर करने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने यह प्राथमिकी मृतक सन्नी के पिता चरणजीत की शिकायत पर दर्ज की है।

मॉडल टाउन पुलिस को दी शिकायत में मोहल्ला सैयद सराय निवासी चरणजीत डंग ने बताया कि 20 नवंबर को उनके बेटे सन्नी ने गढ़ी बोलनी रोड स्थित मनचंदा सोसायटी स्थित में फ्लैट में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। पिता ने बताया कि उस समय उन्होंने अज्ञात कारणों से आत्महत्या की वजह बताया था लेकिन अब बाद में पड़ताल पर पता चला कि सन्नी ने पैसे नहीं लौटाने पर यह कदम उठाया था।

उन्होंने बताया कि 19 नवंबर की रात को शहर के मोहल्ला गांधीनगर निवासी एवं मॉडल टाउन में ही शिव चौक के समीप मोबाइल की शॉप चलाने वाले गौरव गोयल उसके साथ था। आरोप है कि गौरव सन्नी से 20 नवंबर को 1 लाख रुपया उधार लेकर आया था।

तत्पश्चात घटना के दिन उसके बेटे ने जब गौरव से पैसे मांगे तो उसने कहा कि यह पैसे रात को जुए में हार गया था इसलिए पैसे नहीं दूंगा। शिकायतकर्ता ने आरोप लगाया कि गौरव ने उसके बेटे को धमकी दी कि यदि दोबारा पैसे मांगे तो बाजार में बदनाम कर दूंगा, इससे उनका बेटा तनाव में आ गया।

इस तनाव की वजह से ही उसने आत्महत्या की है, जिसके लिए आरोपी ने उसे मजबूर किया है। पिता ने बताया कि इस बाबत एक रिकार्डिंग भी है। पिता की शिकायत मिलने पर पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ कसे दर्ज कर लिया है।

