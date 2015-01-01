पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:चेयरमैन अरविंद ने कहा -शहर की टूटी सड़कों को ठीक कराए नगर परिषद

रेवाड़ी42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरको बैंक के चेयरमैन अरविन्द यादव ने शहर की जनसमस्याओं को लेकर मंगलवार को लोक निर्माण विश्राम गृह में नप व नपा के अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। इसमें जिला नगर आयुक्त दिनेश सिंह भी विशेष रूप से उपस्थित रहे। नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों से कहा कि शहर की जनसमस्याओं को त्वरित रूप से समाधान करके आमजन को सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराएं।

शहर की जो सड़कें टूटी हुईं हैं, उनको ठीक किया जाए। उन्होंने मॉडल टाउन में नगर परिषद द्वारा हाल ही में बनाई गई सड़क की तरह भविष्य में शहर की प्रत्येक सड़कों की गुणवत्ता का ध्यान रखा जाएं। उन्होंने शहर में सड़कों पर लगी स्ट्रीट लाइटों को दिन में बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए।

इस मौके पर नप ईओ अभय सिंह, नपा बावल व धारूहेडा सचिव समयपाल, एक्सईएन महेंद्र सिंह, एमई अजय सिक्का, एमई धारूहेड़ा संजय बंसल, एमई बावल सुनील व एमई अंकित वशिष्ठ मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें