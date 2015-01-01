पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:नहाय खाय से शुरू हुए छठ महापर्व का उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ हुआ समापन, घाट पर की पूजा-अर्चना

रेवाड़ी6 घंटे पहले
छठ पूजा के दौरान कृत्रिम घाट में पूजा अर्चना करते महिला-पुरुष।

दिवाली के बाद आने वाले छठ महापर्व को पूर्वांचल वासियों ने धूमधाम से मनाया। नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू हुए पर्व पर दूसरे दिन जहां खरना और तीसरे दिन व्रतियों ने अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। इसके बाद शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर व्रतियों ने छठ मईयां की पूजा-अर्चना की। पूर्वांचल वासियों द्वारा यह पर्व उत्साह से मनाया जाता है।

शहर में नई अनाज मंडी में बनाए गए कृत्रिम घाट पर व्रतियों महिला-पुरुषों ने पानी में खड़े होकर पूजा-अर्चना की। यहां उक्त आयोजन न्यू विश्वकर्मा संघ की ओर से कराया गया। जिसमें प्रधान विजय गिरी, रोशन यादव, भरत ठेकेदार, जगदेव बारदाना, सुनील राय, सिकंदर यादव व अन्य शामिल रहे।

इसके अलावा धारूहेड़ा में सेक्टर-6 में संतोष झा, भोला गुप्ता, पूर्व पार्षद प्रेमदास लोधी, बाबूलाल लांबा व अजय दुबे सहित अन्य के नेतृत्व में छठ महापर्व मनाया गया। इस दौरान कृत्रिम घाट पर महिला और पुरुषों ने पूजा-अर्चना भी की। इसके अलावा नंदरामपुर बास रोड पर संतोष कॉलोनी और शिव नगर में भी छठ पर्व मनाया गया।

खरना से रखा निर्जला व्रत
जिलेभर में रह रहे पूर्वांचल वासियों ने काफी संख्या में निर्जला व्रत भी रखा, जो खरना से शुरू होता है। यह पर्व नहाय खाय से शुरू होता है। इस पर्व के दूसरे दिन खरना होता है। खरना का मतलब शुद्धिकरण होता है। दरअसल, जो व्यक्ति छठ का व्रत करता है उसे इस पर्व के पहले दिन यानी नहाय-खाय वाले दिन पूरा दिन उपवास रखना होता है।

इस दिन केवल एक ही समय भोजन किया जाता है। यह शरीर से लेकर मन तक सभी को शुद्ध करने का प्रयास होता है। इसकी पूर्णता अगले दिन होती है। इसी के चलते इसे खरना कहा जाता है। खरना के दिन व्रती साफ मन से अपने कुलदेवता और छठ मैया की पूजा करते हैं।

साथ ही गुड़ से बनी खीर, आटे की पूरी, गन्ने का प्रसाद भी अर्पित करते हैं। खरना के दिन शाम के समय गन्ने का जूस या गुड़ के चावल या गुड़ की खीर का प्रसाद बनाया जाता है और इसे बांटा जाता है। इस प्रसाद को खाने के बाद व्रती को 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत करना होता है।

