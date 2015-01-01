पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सीआईए ने अवैध शराब बेचने के आरोप में 3 को किया गिरफ्तार, 58 बोतल बरामद

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
सीआईए रेवाड़ी पुलिस द्वारा अवैध शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ की गई कार्रवाई में 3 लोगों को अलग5अलग स्थानों पर शराब बेचने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के कब्जे से 58 बोतल व 2 पव्वे शराब बरामद करने के उनके खिलाफ आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

मामले में सीआईए ने शास्त्री नगर निवासी किरमो, कतोपुर निवासी राहुल व भीम बस्ती निवासी कुलदीप उर्फ डोन को पकड़ा है। पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि सूचना मिलने पर सीआईए ने रेड करके किरमो को शास्त्री नगर में अपने घर के बाहर अवैध शराब बेचते हुए गिरफ्तार किया है। महिला के पास से 24 बोतल अवैध शराब बरामद हुई है।

वहीं दूसरे आरोपी राहुल को कुतुबपुर पुल के नीचे अवैध शराब बेचते गिरफ्तार कर उसके कब्जे से 10 बोतल अवैध शराब बरामद की। पुलिस ने तीसरे आरोपी कुलदीप को पकड़ा है जो कि स्कूटी में अवैध शराब लेकर कंकरवाली की तरफ से झज्जर पुल पर आ रहा था।

पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी करके उसे रोककर स्कूटी की तलाशी ली तो उसमें 2 पेटी शराब की रखी हुई थी। जिसमें कुल 24 पव्वे व 2 बोतल अवैध शराब बरामद हुई। सीआईए पुलिस ने उपरोक्त तीनों आरोपियों को अवैध शराब सहित गिरफ्तार करके तीनों को संबंधित थानों के हवाले कर दिया है।

