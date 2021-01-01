पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुझाव:कलेक्टर रेट के लिए 31 जनवरी तक दर्ज किए जाएंगे दावे व आपत्ति

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • जमाबंदी वेबसाइट पर भी दर्ज करा सकते हैं दावे

राज्य सरकार ने वर्ष 2021 के लिए कलेक्टर रेट निर्धारित करने की दिशा में नई पहल की है। अब कोई भी व्यक्ति अपनी आपत्तियां व सुझाव ऑनलाइन दे सकता है। साथ ही आपत्तियां व सुझाव की अंतिम तिथि 15 से बढ़ाकर 31 जनवरी कर दी है।

डीसी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कमेटी द्वारा तर्कसंगत करके जिले का कलेक्टर रेट का ड्राफ्ट जिला की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.rewari.gov.in पर अपलोड किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल के निर्देश पर पूरे प्रदेश में इसी तरह की व्यवस्था की गई है।

सरकार का मकसद है कि कलेक्टर रेट के संबंध में आम नागरिक को पता हो तथा उनसे दावे व आपत्तियां दर्ज करवाने का उचित मौका मिले। इस बार दावे व आपत्तियां दर्ज करवाने का काम और आसान कर दिया गया है।

कोई भी नागरिक अपनी आपत्ति या सुझाव राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग की वेबसाइट jamabandi.nic.in पर लॉग इन करके कर सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस नई व्यवस्था से नागरिकों का समय बचेगा तथा इस कार्य में और अधिक पारदर्शिता आएगी।

व्यक्तिगत भी दर्ज कर सकते हैं आपत्ति

इसके अलावा व्यक्तिगत रूप से जो व्यक्ति दावे व आपत्ति दर्ज करवाना चाहता है वह उपायुक्त कार्यालय के कमरा नंबर 114 में प्रस्तुत कर सकता है। इसके बाद कलेक्टर रेट के ड्राफ्ट को फाइनल किया जाएगा। एक बार रेट निर्धारण होने के बाद पूरे साल जमीन की खरीद व फरोख्त उसी दर पर होगी। इसके अलावा बाद में किसी भी प्रकार के दावे व आपत्ति पर विचार भी नहीं किया जाएगा।

