चोरी:सहकारी बैंक: 5.70 लाख रुपए चुराने वालाें का नहीं लगा सुराग

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
जिला के गांव काकोडिया स्थित सहकारी बैंक की तिजौरी काटकर 5.70 लाख रुपए की चोरी करने वाले बदमाशों का दूसरे दिन बुधवार का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। बैंक के सीसीटीवी कैमरे खराब होने की वजह से पुलिस अब फिंगर के आधार पर जांच को आगे बढ़ा रही है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि सोमवार की रात को बदमाश गांव काकोडिया स्थित रेवाड़ी केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक के मुख्य दरवाजे का ताला तोड़ने के बाद अंदर रखी हुई तिजौरी को काटकर 5 लाख 38 हजार 383 रुपए की राशि को चुरा ले गए थे। मंगलवार सुबह जब बैंक का स्टाफ मौके पर पहुंचा तो उनको मुख्य दरवाजे का भी ताला टूटा हुआ मिला, इसके बाद जब कर्मचारी अंदर गए तो तिजौरी का एक हिस्सा कटा हुआ था।

हालांकि तिजौरी का ताला बंद था लेकिन बदमाशों ने इसे साइड से कटर मशीन से काटा हुआ था। तत्पश्चात कर्मचारियों ने चोरी की सूचना बैंक प्रबंधक दिनेश कुमार को दी जिसके बाद वह भी तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचे और पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी थी। पुलिस ने फिंगर एक्सपर्ट को मौके पर बुलाकर बदमाशों के फिंगर प्रिंट उठा लिए हैं। हालांकि बैंक के सीसीटीवी कैमरे खराब होने से बदमाशों की कोई फुटेज नहीं मिल पाई है। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि फिलहाल फिंगर प्रिंट के आधार पर बदमाशों की तलाश की जा रही है। इधर, जिले में चोरी की वारदात लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। मंगलवार की रात को चोरों ने गांव बासदूदा स्थित उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के एक कमरे की दीवार तोड़कर उसमें रखा हुआ सामान चुरा लिया। सुबह यहां कार्यरत नर्स के पहुंचने पर चोरी का पता चला। शिकायत मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

