प्रतियोगिता:कॉलेज छात्राओं ने बनाए मेहंदी के बेहतरीन डिजाइन

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
यदुवंशी डिग्री कॉलेज, महेंद्रगढ़ में मेहंदी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया जिसमें छात्राओं ने हिस्सा लिया। कॉलेज में छात्राओं ने एक-दूसरे को विभिन्न डिजाइनों में मेहंदी लगाई। इस प्रतियोगिता में बी.ए. प्रथम वर्ष से ईशा, अंजली व ममता ने भाग लिया। वही बी.ए. द्वितीय वर्ष की छात्रा अंजली प्रतिभागी बनी। बी.एस.सी. ऑनर्स रसायन शास्त्र से शिवानी ने अपनी भूमिका निभाई। गणित ऑनर्स से मीरा, भौतिकी शास्त्र ऑनर्स से अन्नू, नॉन-मेडिकल से दिव्या व पूनम तथा मैडिकल से सीमा ने भाग लिया।

इस अवसर पर कॉलेज की महिला स्टॉफ ने भी अपनी भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने भी छात्राओं का मनोबल बढ़ाया तथा साथ जुटकर उनका साथ दिया। इस अवसर पर सभी छात्राओं ने अपनी खुशी जाहिर की। इस प्रतियोगिता में शामिल सभी छात्राओं को कॉलेज प्राचार्य ने बधाई दी तथा उनकी इस कला की सराहना की। इस अवसर पर यदुवंशी ग्रुप के वाइस चेयरमैन एडवोकेट कर्ण सिंह यादव ने भी छात्राओं का मनोबल बढ़ाया। इनके अलावा डायरेक्टर विजय सिंह यादव, प्रदीप यादव, बी.एड. कॉलेज प्राचार्य बबरूभान व विद्यालय प्राचार्य विनोद कुमार ने सभी प्रतिभागियों को अपनी शुभकामनाएं दी।

