पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निंदा:किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन के प्रांतीय सचिव जयकरण और अन्य किसान नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी की निंदा

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एसयूसीआई कम्युनिस्ट के जिला सचिव एवं हरियाणा सचिव मंडल के सदस्य कामरेड राजेंद्र सिंह एडवोकेट ने ऑल इंडिया किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन के प्रांतीय सचिव जयकरण मांडौठी एवं अन्य किसान नेताओं की पुलिस द्वारा की गई गिरफ्तारी की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा की है।

प्रैस को जारी बयान में कामरेड राजेंद्र ने बताया कि 26 नवंबर को केंद्रीय सरकार के 3 किसान विरोधी काले कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान समन्वय संघर्ष समिति के आह्वान पर किसान संगठनों का दिल्ली चलो अभियान को विफल करने के लिए पुलिस ने सरकार के इशारों पर यह गैर कानूनी एवं अलोकतांत्रिक कार्रवाई की है।

कामरेड सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों एवं कानूनों का विरोध करना मौलिक अधिकार है, उसे किसी भी हालत में छीनने की आजादी नहीं दी जा सकती। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई से यह सिद्ध होता है कि कानून के राज की जगह जंगल राज कायम होता जा रहा है और अघोषित इमरजेंसी देश की जनता पर ठोक दी गई है।

देश के बड़े-बड़े पूंजीपतियों के लिए सरकार एक के बाद एक नीतियां कानून बना रही हैं वहीं किसान मजदूरों के जीवन को बर्बाद करने में तुली हुई है। एसयूसीआई कम्युनिस्ट ने सरकार की इस दमनात्मक कार्रवाई का डटकर मुकाबला करने की अपील करते हुए 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली चलो कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने का आह्वान किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें