iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
जायजा:रेवाड़ी अनाज मंडी में बाजरा खरीद का जायजा लेने पहुंचे सहकारिता मंत्री, बोले- अब रविवार को भी खरीदा जाएगा बाजरा

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारीलाल नई अनाज मंडी में किसानों की समस्याएं सुनते हुए।

सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने कहा कि बाजरा खरीद के लिए रेवाड़ी, बावल व कोसली में टोकन संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है तथा अब बाजरा की खरीद रविवार को भी होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि रेवाड़ी में 600, बावल में 350 व कोसली में टोकन की संख्या 600 कर दी गई है तथा जरूरत हुई तो टोकन की संख्या और बढ़वा दी जाएगी। मंत्री गुरुवार को रेवाड़ी अनाज मंडी में बाजरा खरीद का निरीक्षण कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने किसानों की समस्याओं को सुनते हुए अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि उठान कार्य में तेजी लाएं। मंडी में किसानों को अपनी फसल बेचने तथा आढ़तियों को फसल खरीदने में किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत नहीं आने दी जाएगी। प्रदेश के किसानों की फसल के एक-एक दाने को सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदा जाएगा।

सहकारिता मंत्री ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि किसानों को उनकी फसलों की बिक्री में किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो इसके लिए विशेष प्रबंध किए जाएं। यहां यह भी बता दें कि जिला में एक अक्टूबर से कोसली, रेवाड़ी व बावल अनाज मंडियों में बाजरे की खरीद की जा रही है। उन किसानों की बाजरे की खरीद की जा रही है, जिन किसानों ने मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा पर पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया हुआ है।

किसान अपने बाजरे की फसल को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 2150 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के मूल्य पर बेच सकते हैं। जिले के 46 हजार 827 किसानों ने बाजरे की बिक्री के लिए मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया हुआ है, जिन्होंने एक लाख 79 हजार 186 एकड़ में बाजरे की खेती की हुई है। बाजरे की हैफेड व वेयरहाउस एजेंसियों के मार्फत मंडियों से खरीदारी की जा रही है।

पलवल, कैथल व महम की चीनी मिलों में गुड़-शक्कर उत्पादन शीघ्र शुरू होगा

राज्य के सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने कहा कि पलवल, कैथल और महम की सहकारी चीनी मिलों में गुड़ व शक्कर का उत्पादन किया जाएगा और गुड़ व शक्कर के उत्पादन की सफलता के बाद अन्य सहकारी चीनी मिलों में भी गुड़ व शक्कर का उत्पादन होगा। डॉ. बनवारी लाल गुरुवार को रेवाड़ी अनाज मंडी में बाजरा खरीद का निरीक्षण करने के बाद पत्रकारों से बात कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि सहकारी बैंकों को ऑनलाइन करने की प्रक्रिया जारी है, ताकि ऑनलाइन से लोगों को लाभ मिल सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि हरियाणा की 95 पैक्स जल्दी ही कम्प्यूटराइज्ड हो जाएंगी। मंत्री ने कहा कि शाहबाद, रोहतक, करनाल के साथ-साथ पानीपत की सहकारी चीनी मिलों में को-जनरेशन (बिजली उत्पादन) के लिए भी लगातार प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

ताकि इन संयंत्रों से अतिरिक्त बिजली का उत्पादन किया जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य की सहकारी चीनी मिलों में रिफाइंड शुगर की छोटी पैंकिंग्स सैशे (पाउच), एक किलोग्राम व पांच किलोग्राम बाजार में उपलब्ध है।

उन्होंने कहा कि फिलहाल यह रिफाइंड शुगर रोहतक की सहकारी चीनी मिल में तैयार की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये रिफाइंड शुगर रेस्टोरेंट, होटल, वीटा बूथ, हैफेड बूथ या आउटलेट के अलावा शुगर मिलों के साथ-साथ बाजार में भी उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है।

