सुनवाई:सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारीलाल ने सुनी जनसमस्याएं

रेवाड़ी8 घंटे पहले
बावल में अपने निवास स्थान पर आम लोगों की समस्याएं सुनते सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारीलाल।

सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारीलाल ने शनिवार को अपने बावल स्थित निवास पर आम लोगों की समस्याएं सुनी और अधिकारियों को इसके समाधान के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर विभिन्न गांवों से आए लोगों ने उन्हें अतिक्रमण सहित अन्य समस्याओं से अवगत कराया। इसके अतिरिक्त जिला में हायर एजुकेशन विभाग की तरफ से कॉलेजों में अनुबंधित आधार पर लगे कंप्यूटर इंस्ट्रक्टर ने ज्ञापन सौंपा।

ज्ञापन में कंसट्रक्टरों ने अनुरोध किया कि वे सरकार की तरफ से उन्हें कार्यमुक्त नहीं किया जाए। कॉलेजों में उन से संबंधित कामकाज भी काफी अधिक है। इस अवसर पर बावल नगर पालिका के शॉपिंग काम्पलेक्स के दुकानदारों सहकारिता मंत्री को ज्ञापन सौंपकर रजिस्ट्री में आ रही दिक्कतों का दूर किए जाने की मांग की गई।

सहकारिता मंत्री ने इस अवसर पर अधिकारियों को समस्या के समाधान के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर सहकारिता मंत्री ने कहा कि किसानों की समस्याओं का समाधान प्राथमिकता से किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों को उनकी फसल का उचित मुआवजा दिए जाने के साथ हैफेड से संबंधित उत्पाद बिक्री के लिए आउटलेट खोले जाएंगे। यहां पर सभी आवश्यक सामान की बिक्री की जाएगी।

