कोवि़ड-19:कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ;जिले में 37वीं मौत टेस्ट कराने वाला प्रत्येक 7वां व्यक्ति संक्रमित

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुजुर्ग ने दम तोड़ा, 93 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले, अब तक 7600 संक्रमित
  • सक्रिय केस बढ़कर 674 हुए, अभी तक 6889 मरीजों ने कोरोना को हराया

बेशक लोगों ने कोरोना को हल्के में लेना शुरू कर दिया है, मगर जिले में इस घातक वायरस का कहर बरकरार है। संक्रमण के चपेट में आने के बाद एक और व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ा है। जिले में मरने वालो की संख्या अब 37 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं गुरुवार को 93 नए पॉजिटिव केस भी मिले हैं। इनके साथ ही संक्रमितों की संख्या 7600 हो गई है।

चिंता की बात ये है कि अब टेस्ट कराने वाला हर 7वें या 8वें व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिल रही है। पिछले सात दिनों के दौरान मिले मामले यही दर्शा रहे हैं। संभवत: सर्दी की शुरूआत के से तापमान में आई गिरावट इसकी वजह हो सकती है। डॉक्टर भी इस मौसम में अधिक सतर्कता पर जोर दे रहे हैं।

मेडिकल हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार गुरुवार को मिले 93 केस में 62 रेवाड़ी शहर के हैं। जबकि 18 धारूहेड़ा, 2-2 बावल, जाडरा व निमोठ तथा एक-एक केस गामड़ी, रामपुरा, लोधाना, जाटूसाना, कोसली, शहबाजपुर खालसा व सुरेहली से संबंधित हैं। गुरुवार को 53 मरीज ठीक भी हुए।

लंबे समय बाद सक्रिय केस 650 पार:

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अभी तक 89820 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें 7600 कोविड-पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। अब जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिव के 674 एक्टिव केस हैं। लंबे समय बाद एक्टिव केस 650 पर हुए हैं, वरना यह आंकड़ा 600 से नीचे ही चल रहा था।

सक्रिय केस में 29 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में व तीन जिला कोविड केयर सैंटर में एडमिट हैं, जबकि 642 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं। जबकि 81651 की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ चुकी है तथा शेष 569 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।

7 दिन में 4142 टेस्ट, 544 कोविड केस
पिछले 7 दिनों के आंकड़े देखें तो कोरोना की तेजी समझी जा सकती है। इस दौरान 4142 टेस्ट किए गए हैं, जिनमें से 544 रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली हैं। जो कि हर 7 टेस्ट के बाद एक रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ रही है। जबकि पहले यह औसत 10 से ज्यादा का था।

कोरोना टेस्टिंग 900 से बढ़ाकर 2 हजार रोज करें : डीसी
सचिवालय में कोविड मैनेजमेंट की बैठक लेते हुए डीसी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए है कि कोरोना टेस्टिंग 900 से बढ़ाकर 2 हजार तक प्रतिदिन करें, ताकि जल्द से जल्द केसों का पता चल सकें। लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए स्कूल कॉलेजों के साथ-साथ सभी सरकारी संस्थाओं पर कोविड के बारे में अवश्य बताया जाएं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को कहा कि जो कोरोना पॉजिटिव नागरिक होम आइसोलेशन में है उनकी निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग करें। सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का ध्यान रखते हुए दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखें तथा मास्क का प्रयोग करें। सीएमओ डॉ. सुशील माही ने बताया कि जिले में 22 स्थानों पर सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। सैंपलिंग के लिए 6 मोबाइल यूनिट भी कार्य कर रही है।

