नेशनल वोटर्स-डे:बेस्ट बीएलओ व सुपरवाइजर को डीसी ने किया सम्मानित

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • ‘मतदाता बने-सशक्त सुरक्षित व जागरूक’ थीम पर ई-ईपिक कार्ड लाॅन्च

उपायुक्त एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी यशेंद्र सिंह की अध्यक्षता में जिला स्तर का राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम में मतदाता बने-सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित और जागरुक थीम पर ई-ईपिक कार्ड लाॅन्च किया गया। डीसी ने इस अवसर पर नए मतदाताओं को वोटर आईडी भी वितरित की और बैज लगाया।

उपायुक्त ने कहा कि यह सुविधा जनवरी माह में रिवीजन-2021 के दौरान बने मतदाताओं के लिए ही होगी और फरवरी माह से यह सुविधा सभी मतदाताओं के लिए उपलब्ध होगी। इसके लिए अपना ई-केवाईसी अपडेट करवाना होगा। ई-ईपिक कार्ड पीडीएफ. फाइल में डाउनलोड होगा। जिसमें दो क्यू-आर कोड होगें।

पहले क्यू-आर कोड में मतदाता (ई-ईपिक) से संबंधित जानकारी होगी जबकि दूसरे क्यू-आर कोड में मतदाता पहचान पत्र संख्या, मतदान केंद्र का नंबर व नाम, मतदाता सूची में दर्ज क्रम संख्या, मतदान की तिथि उपलब्ध होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि ई-ईपिक www.nvsp.in, www.voterportal.eci.gov.in वेबसाइट से भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। मतदाता अपना ई-केवाईसी www.kyc.eci.gov.in पर जाकर अपडेट कर सकते हैं।

कार्यक्रम के दाैरान बावल विस क्षेत्र से सर्वश्रेष्ठ बीएलओ अशोक यादव जेबीटी, राप्रापा पाली व सुषमा देवी आशा वर्कर शेखपुर, कोसली विस क्षेत्र से सतबीर सामाजिक अध्यापक राउवि सुधराना व अमलकौर, आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर मोहिद्दीनपुर तथा रेवाड़ी से नरेश कुमार एलए राकवमावि रेवाड़ी, सतेन्द्र जीएसओ दहबिविनि रेवाड़ी को प्रशस्ति पत्र व राशि एक हजार रूपए नगद देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

इसी क्रम में उन्होंने बावल विस के सर्वश्रेष्ठ सुपरवाइजर राकेश कुमार प्रधानाचार्य रावमावि पीथड़ावास, कोसली से कृष्ण कुमार प्रधानाचार्य रावमावि झाल तथा रेवाड़ी से शमशेर सिंह मुख्याध्यापक राउवि टींट के साथ बीएलओ सतेंद्र कुमार को सर्टिफिकेट देकर सम्मानित किया। कार्यक्रम में एडीसी राहुल हुड्डा, उपजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी रोहित कुमार, एसडीएम रविन्द्र कुमार, एसडीएम कोसली कुशल कटारिया मौजूद रहे।

जिलास्तरीय निबंध प्रतियाेगिता में महिमा ब्रजवाल अव्वल

निबंध प्रतियोगिता की प्रथम विजेता महिमा ब्रजवाल महिला महाविद्यालय रेवाड़ी, द्वितीय विजेता अंजली महिला महाविद्यालय पाली तथा तृतीय विजेता सोनल राजकीय महाविद्यालय कोसली के साथ विद्यालय स्तर की प्रतियोगिता की प्रथम विजेता छत्रपाल रावमावि कापडीवास, द्वितीय विजेता निशा रावमावि भाकली, तृतीय विजेता अनुज कुमारी रावमावि भाकली को नकद राशि क्रमश: 1000, 700 व 500 रुपए देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

बिना प्रलोभन मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की दिलाई शपथ

रेवाड़ी | राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर सोमवार को शहर के विभिन्न जगहों पर लोगों को शपथ दिलाई गई। नेहरू पार्क, राव तुलाराम पार्क, मोती चौक तथा सेक्टर एक स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय पर जिला वोटिंग ताऊ दलीप शास्त्री ने लोगों को शपथ दिलाई।

भाजपा नेता सतीश खोला ने बताया कि लोगों से शपथ दिलाई कि हम अपने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की मर्यादा को बनाए रखेंगे व बिना किसी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। कार्यक्रम में रघुनंदन यादव, प्रिया यादव, सुधीर रसगन, कुलदीप रसगन, प्रवीण खलियावास, घनश्यामदास मुक्तिवाड़ा, अजय धारूहेड़ा, पूनम भजन का बाग, ईश्वर रामगढ़, शशि मुक्तिवाड़ा, राजन रामपुरा, वेद पाली रामपुरा, निशा खरखड़ा, कांता जैनपुरी, ईशा खरखड़ा, कोयल गोकलगढ़, राजवीर धारूहेड़ा, नरेंद्र जड़ थल सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

