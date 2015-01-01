पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्याओं का निराकरण:डीसी ने लोगों की परेशानी को सुनकर मौके पर कराया हल

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
जिला सचिवालय सभागार में बुधवार को डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने लोगों की समस्याओं को सुनकर मौके पर ही अधिकारियों को तुरंत निपटान करने के निर्देश दिए। बिसोवा गांव की महिला किरपा देवी की समस्या सुनते हुए डीसी यशेंद्र ने कार्यकारी अभियंता दक्षिणी हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम कोसली को निर्देश दिए कि यह महिला गरीब है तथा 50 हजार रुपए का इसका बिल आया हुआ है, इसको देने में यह असमर्थ है।

इस महिला का कनेक्शन न काटा जाएं तथा ऐसी व्यवस्था की जाएं कि किस्तों में यह महिला अपना बिल अदा कर सकें तथा इस बिल की पुन: जांच भी की जाएं। मनेठी गांव के यशपाल ने कहा कि गांव में अवैध कब्जा है और सरपंच द्वारा उसे नहीं हटवाया जा रहा है, इस पर उपायुक्त ने सरपंच के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने के लिए डीडीपीओ को निर्देश दिए। आज की शिकायतों में पंचायत विभाग की शिकायतें अधिक रहीं।

डीसी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि लोगों की समस्याओं को सुनकर उनका तत्काल समाधान करें, ताकि लोगों को परेशानी न हो। डीसी ने कहा कि लोगों के चक्कर लगाने की बजाय अधिकारियों का दायित्व बनता है कि वे लोगों की समस्याओं का तुरंत स्थाई समाधान करें।

गांवों में घटित घटना की सूचना तुरंत दें :

डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने उपमंडल अधिकारियों, डीडीपीओ व जिला राजस्व अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि उनके क्षेत्र में कार्यरत ग्राम सचिवों, पटवारी, नंबरदार व चौकीदार गांवों में होने वाली घटना, दुर्घटनाओं की सूचना तुरंत जिला प्रशासन को दें।

उन्होंने कहा कि पटवारी गांवों में होने वाली घटना को रोजनामचे में दर्ज करें। ग्राम के नंबरदार व चौकीदार गांव में कोई ऐसी घटना व दुर्घटना होती है तो इस बारे ग्राम सचिव, पटवारी व तहसीलदार को तुरंत अवगत कराएं, ताकि जिला प्रशासन तुरंत आगामी कार्यवाही कर सकें।

