प्रगति:घटेगी छोटी दूरी की मुश्किल; 4 करम से कम चौड़े रास्तों पर बनेगी सड़क, 9 सड़कों को मिली मंजूरी

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • मार्केटिंग बोर्ड की बजाय पंचायत विभाग द्वारा बनवाई जाएगी 4 करम व इससे कम चौड़ी सड़कें

चार करम से भी कम रास्तों को लेकर चल रही उलझन अब पूरी तरह से दूर हो गई है। सरकार की तरफ से जिला के लिए 9 सड़कों की मंजूरी देने के साथ इनके निर्माण का जिम्मा अब पंचायत विभाग को सौंप दिया गया है। अब नई व्यवस्था के तहत 4, 3 एवं 2 करम से कम चौड़े रास्तों को पंचायत विभाग ही बनाएगा।

दरअसल अभी तक पंचायतों से लेकर मार्केटिंग बोर्ड एवं पीडब्ल्यूडी के समक्ष यह दिक्कत आ रही थी कि 4 करम से कम जो रास्ते है उनको पहले बनाया नहीं जा सकता था। इसमें अधिकांश ऐसे रास्ते आते थे जो कि गांवों को एक-दूसरे से जोड़ते थे और इनकी दूरी भी 1 से 2 किमी के बीच थी। पीड्ब्ल्यूडी की तरफ से 4 करम से चौड़ा रास्तों पर ही डामर या सीसी रोड बनाया जाता है।

वहीं हरियाणा मार्केटिंग बोर्ड की तरफ भी 4 किमी से अधिक लंबी सड़कों को भी निर्माण किया जाता है। ऐसे में जिले में ऐसे गांवों के लिए मुश्किल थी जिनकी दूरी कम है और रास्तों की चौड़ाई 4 करम से कम होने के कारण ये बनाए नहीं जा सके।

वर्षों से इन रास्तों को लेकर कोई समाधान नहीं हो रहा था जिसके बाद सरकार की तरफ से पिछले कार्यकाल में इनका मुद्दा सुलझाए जाने का आश्वासन दिया था। तत्पश्चात सरकार की तरफ से मार्च माह में यह निर्णय लिया गया कि इन सड़कों का निर्माण पंचायत विभाग के माध्यम से कराया जाएगा।

इसी बीच लॉकडाउन की वजह से यह प्रक्रिया थम गई थी, जिसके बाद अब पंचायत विभाग ने सीएम की घोषणा में शामिल सड़कों के साथ अन्य जिलों से प्रस्तावित सड़कों को मंजूरी दे दी है। इनमें जिला की 9 सड़कों को शामिल किया गया है।

ईंटों की बनेगी सड़कें :

पंचायत विभाग की तरफ से 4, 3 एवं 2 करम के रास्तों को ही बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए जिस सड़क का बजट 20 लाख रुपए से अधिक है उनका निर्माण पंचायत विभाग के कार्यकारी अभियंता की तरफ से कराया जाएगा। इससे कम बजट वाली सड़कों का निर्माण पंचायतों के माध्यम से कराया जाएगा।

बनने वाली 4 करम से कम की सड़कें
सड़क का नाम दूरी

  • जीतपुरा से ईस्तमुरार होते हुए खटावली तक 1.92 किमी
  • अलालवलपुर से राजस्थान के शीथल गांव 1.12 किमी
  • भूरथल जाट से गांव राजावास तक 2.06 किमी
  • पावटी से राजस्थान सीमा गादूवास तक 0.71 किमी
  • लिसान से कोटिया गांव तक 3.31 किमी
  • नांगल जमालपुर से बोहका गांव तक 0.4 किमी
  • कुंडल से बधराना गांव तक 2.70 किमी
  • पावटी से राजस्थान के नांगल सीहा गांव 2.35 किमी
  • जड़थल से आशियाकी पांचौर गांव तक 0.1 किमी
  • गोठड़ा टप्पा खोरी से नांगल मायण तक 0.1 किमी
