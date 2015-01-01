पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:दीपोत्सव महापर्व आज, प्रदोष काल में महालक्ष्मी पूजन का विशेष महत्व

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपोत्सव के पर्व की शुरूआत हो गई और अब बाजारों में भी चहल-पहल होने लगी है। धरतेरस के दाे दिन बाजारों में खूब खरीदारी रही। अब 14 नवंबर को दिवाली पर्व पर श्रीमहालक्ष्मी का पूजन होगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य अजय शास्त्री के अनुसार 14 नवंबर सूर्योदय से पहले नरक चौदस है।

रात्रि काल में दिवाली का पर्व महालक्ष्मी पूजन होगा। वहीं सूर्योदय से 96 मिनट पहले चंद्रोदय होने से नरक चतुर्दशी है। इस बार प्रात: 14 नवंबर को स्नान होगा। सायंकाल दीपोत्सव दीपदान होगा। प्रदोष काल में लक्ष्मी पूजन का विशेष महत्व है, प्रदोषकाल में सूर्यास्त 4 घटी व रात्रि पर्यंत अमावस्या होने से इस बार 14 नवंबर शनिवार को श्रीमहालक्ष्मी पूजन शास्त्रों के द्वारा प्रमाणित किया गया है।

स्थानीय समय-में स्थिर वृष लग्न सायं 5:30 से 7:25 तक रहेगी। चौघड़िया-सायं 5:30 से 7:10 तक लाभ की चौघड़िया तथा रात्रि 8:49 से 12:08 तक लाभ व अमृत की चौघड़िया रहेंगी। सिंह लग्न रात्रि 12:04 से 2:21 तक विशेष पूजन इंद्र कुबेर सहित महालक्ष्मी का पूजन संपन्न होगा। नरक चौदस व दीपावली इन्हीं कारणों से 14 नवंबर को मनाए जाएंगे।

गोवर्धन पर्व कल

कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की प्रतिपदा को गोवर्धन पूजा होती है। यह पर्व 15 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। गोवर्धन पूजा भगवान श्रीकृष्ण और गोवर्धन पर्वत को समर्पित है। इस दिन गायों की पूजा की जाती है। इसे अन्नकूट उत्सव के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। इस दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गोवर्धन पर्वत को अपनी उंगली पर उठाकर भगवान इंद्र का मान मर्दन कर ब्रजवासियों की रक्षा की थी, उस दिन से इस त्यौहार को मनाया जाता है।

16 नवंबर को भैया दूज पर्व

कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष द्वितीया 16 नवंबर को भैया दूज पर्व मनाया जाएगा। मान्यता के अनुसार यमी ने अपने भाई को बुलाकर तिलक लगाकर दीर्घायु की कामना करती है व भोजन कराती है। यह त्यौहार भाई-बहन के प्रेम का प्रतीक माना जाता है।

