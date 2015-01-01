पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:कक्षा 6 से ऊपर की सभी कक्षाएं खोलने सहित विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर सीएम के नाम भेजा मांगपत्र

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
प्राइवेट स्कूल वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन रेवाड़ी की ओर से विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर जिला राजस्व अधिकारी को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम मांग पत्र सौंपा गया। जिला प्रधान अमित यादव के नेतृत्व में सौंपे गए मांग पत्र में निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने विभिन्न मांगें उठाईं।उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 के कारण विद्यालय बंद रहने के चलते प्राइवेट स्कूलों को काफी आर्थिक संकटों से जूझना पड़ रहा है।

ऐसे में उनकी मांगों पर गंभीरता से ध्यान दिया जाए। उनकी मुख्य मांगों में कक्षा 6 से ऊपर की सभी कक्षाओं को तुरंत प्रभाव से खोलने, उच्च न्यायालय के निर्देशानुसार फीस लेने का अधिकार होने, बसों का यात्री कर 1 अप्रैल 2020 से 31 मार्च 2021 तक माफ करने, मार्च 2021 तक बस पासिंग मान्य करने, स्कूल बसों की बीमा पॉलिसी में एक वर्ष की रियायत देने, 134-ए के तहत प्राइवेट स्कूलों में दाखिला लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों की राशि को बढ़ाकर दो हजार रुपए करने, अस्थाई मान्यता प्राप्त स्कूलों को सत्र 2021 के लिए मान्यता प्रदान करने, अस्थाई मान्यता प्राप्त स्कूलों को मान्यता प्रदान करने के लिए नियमों का सरलीकरण करने व प्राइवेट स्कूलों को वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करने सहित अन्य शामिल हैं।

इस मौके पर कमलजीत, राजकृष्ण, मायानिधि शर्मा, सतबीर, राजेश, सुरेंद्र, मनोज यादव व बाबूलाल सहित अन्य संचालक शामिल रहे।

